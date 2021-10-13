New IAGB President Vaishali Gade Talks About Her Vision of the Organization and the Community

BOSTON—India Association of Greater Boston now has a new leader: newly-elected President Vaishali Gade. She is not new to IAGB. Previously, she served as the organization’s vice president and prior to that sat on it board.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Gade lays out her vision of the one of the oldest Indian-American community organizations in the United States.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Gade, a finance leader by profession, has been living in Massachusetts for 20 years. She has been active in many area Indian American organizations serving New England Indian American community.

Most recently, Ms. Gade served as Vice President of IAGB. Before that she served as Secretary of IAGB, Vice President of New England Marathi Mandal- an organization devoted to serving the New England Marathi community. She has enjoyed volunteering as a teacher for more than 10 years at the Indian languages school ‘Shishubharti’.

Ms. Gade also serves as a board member and organizes fundraisers for a nonprofit organization ‘Anubhuti’- a school to enlighten and support underprivileged kids in the Naxalite area-Brahmpuri, Maharashtra. She has been actively participating/choreographing at many cultural and community fundraisers organized by local community organizations.