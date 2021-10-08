Neeraj Chandra, a TiE Boston Board Member, an Angel Investor and a Seasoned Technology Executive, Passes Away

BOSTON—Neeraj Chandra, a TiE Boston board member and leader of its ScaleUp Accelerator program, an angel investor and a seasoned technology executive with a long career in the corporate world across the world, passed away on Wednesday while visiting his son in Mexico. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Mr. Chandra was in his mid 60s. He is survived by his two sons: Ankit and Arnav.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

“It is very very shocking. He was at our home just a few days ago for dinner,” said family friend Syed Ali Rizvi, a resident of Lexington, MA. “He was very happy with what he was doing both professionally and personally. He was giving back to the society through non-profits and he was full of enthusiasm.”

Mr. Chandra, who attended TiECON East conference last week on Friday at Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA and looked fit and healthy, had a massive heart attack while visiting New Mexico.

He was the founder and CEO of Arkit Consultants LLC, a business and strategy consulting firm focused on scaling up of early stage and high growth companies, in Cloud, Blockchain, AI and Internet of Things (IoT) domains.

Earlier, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Strategy for IBM in the Software Group. He was a seasoned Angel Investor and served on the Advisory Board of ConnectM Technology Solutions, Blustream Corporation, Elemental Labs, and Alivia Analytics.

Mr. Chandra was a game changer who was dedicated to growing revenue and scaling business operations. He had a track record of success across a range of company sizes from early stage venture backed (I-Logix) through medium size public companies (Telelogic) to $1 billion+ division of multinational corporation ( IBM).

He served as the Chair of the TiE Boston ScaleUp Accelerator and had served as a mentor for a number of companies in the program.

According to his profile at TiE Boston, Mr. Chandra was born, raised and went to school in Northern India. After he received his B.Com (Hons) degree from Sri Ram College of Commerce and LL.B degree from Delhi University he qualified for Tata Administrative Service (TAS) and joined Tata Burroughs Ltd.

After working with them for a few years, he was asked to relocate to Paris as the marketing manager for the European and African region. He opened two additional marketing offices in France and Germany to grow the business. After he returned to India, developed two major new businesses for Tata Burroughs; one with Computervision in the CAD/CAM market and the other with Microsoft in the PC software market.

Later, he joined Prime Computers Ltd, in England. After some time, Prime Computers UK asked him to move to the Corporate Headquarters in Boston. After playing a key part in the successful debut of Prime Computers under the name of Computervision as a publicly listed company, Mr. Chandra was sponsored to attend the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

After HBS, he joined a venture-backed start-up I-Logix and helped grow their revenues 6X during his tenure. At this point, a Swedish company Telelogic A.B. acquired the firm for a significant all-cash deal that made its investors and employees very happy. The CEO of Telelogic A.B. reached out and asked Mr. Chandra to stay back, post-acquisition, and help grow their company. He agreed and stayed with Telelogic A.B. for another two years until IBM acquired it for $750 million.