Karnataka family suicide: Police take father into custody

Bengaluru–A Bengaluru journalist, whose wife and three children had committed suicide, was taken into custody on Friday, after their death notes were found to blame him for their taking the ultimate step, according to police sources.

Shankar, aka Hallagere Shankar, has been booked for abetment of suicide.

Police have recovered death notes, spanning over 20 pages, written by daughters Sinchana, and Sindhoorani and son Madhu Sagar from the residence, squarely blaming him. Madhu Sagar alleged that his father was a womaniser and also harassed his mother and daughters inside the house while posing as a decent person for the outside world.

The horrific incident had come to light on September 17 when Shankar’s wife, his two daughters, and a son were found hanging at their residence in Bengaluru’s Tigalarapalya. His nine-month-old baby grandson was also found dead.

The bodies were found in a decomposed state.

However, Sinchana’s two and half year old daughter – who lived in the house amidst dead bodies – for five days was rescued.

The post-mortem report of the baby revealed that the toddler was suffocated to death by mother Sindhoorani with a piece of cloth, before she killed herself.

Later, the police have recovered death notes from the residence, wherein all family members alleged that their father Shankar’s recklessness, extra-marital affairs and ill-treatment were the reasons for their death.

The police have recovered three laptops, two i-pods, and mobiles from the spot and they are retrieving the data to find out more details of the case.

Shankar’s two sons-in-law are also being questioned in connection with the case.

Shankar claimed that his wife and two daughters did not take his advice to lead a peaceful life and fought with him. However, the death notes told a different story of his torture. The daughters said that they had nowhere to go as they were harassed by their husbands and not supported by the father. (IANS)