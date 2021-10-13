Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Boston, Highlights Reforms Undertaken by Center During Investors Meeting

Boston–Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a roundtable meeting with institutional investors active across a wide spectrum of sectors including software, consulting, and investment management in Boston.

The event was organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. During the meeting, Sitharaman highlighted several reforms undertaken by the Centre to improve the ease of doing business in India.

Noting the growth of fintech in India, the Finance Minister highlighted the investment opportunities available in India for players from the financial services sector.

Finance Minister Sitharaman had reached New York on Monday, for her official visit.

Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and other associated investment meetings as part of her official visit to the USA. (ANI)