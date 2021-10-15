Indian American Forum for Political Education-MA to Host its General Body Meeting on Oct. 24

BOSTON—The Indian American Forum for Political Education-MA (IAFPE) will hold its general body meeting on Oct. 24 on Zoom to chart next course of action in order to revitalize the organization, which has been dormant for several years.

“The meeting will focus on next course of action and put the IAFPE back on the map,” said Gope Gidwani, Interim caretaker leader of the organization. “We’re inviting all life members and active members to join the meeting.”

He said for the convenience and due to COVID, the meeting will be held on Zoom at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Sonali Lappin, who was appointed acting president first and later was elected as President of the organization, resigned in 2019. Her term was scheduled to expire in January 2020. The position of the president has been vacant since then.

In December 2019, IAFPE-MA appointed Dr. Monie Malhotra, MD and Mr. Gidwani as interim caretakers of the organization until February 2020, with a planned election of a new president and other office bearers of the organization.