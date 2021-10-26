Hindu Women’s Network Launched in Chicago

CHICAGO–A group of 40 Hindu women met at the Gaylord India Restaurant in Chicago and

announced the formation of the Chicagoland Chapter of “Hindu Women’s Network,” an

initiative of World Hindu Council of America VHPA.

There was invited panel of three women from the Hindu Community who have achieved

success in fields of Medicine, Media and Politics.

Dr. Panna Barai MD from Munster Indiana was the Keynote speaker as she has been

associated with VHPA since past 40-plus years, and gave her blessing and message of Nari Shakti to take charge as Hindus in America are now in 3rd and 4th Generation, and there are many areas where women need support at home and in professional lives and keeping it balanced.

Mrs. Vandana Jhingan TV Asia correspondent/Journalist and US Media bureau chief for “Hindi Khabar” gave a very passionate speech on topic of Hindu Women and Media portrayal.

Jhingan talked about influence of media on young Hindu females and what we should be

aware of. She talked about journalistic ethics and importance of reporting events not creating news and sharing opinions. She also shared a video of an independent movie made by US Producer which is held by Indian Censor board, freedom of sharing a point of view is blocked and why the topic of the movie most related to the young Hindu girls.

Meghna Bansal, Trustee of the Wheatland Township and a owner manager of a

Technology company, talked about importance of involvement in the local politics. Her point

was simple “you might not be interested in politics, but politics is making decisions which

impact all of you”.

Her journey from India and moving to USA over 25 years back and how she

got involved with local homeowners association and progression from there to Local Township Trustee position.

Event was organized Vishwa Hindu Parishad Chicago chapter’s women’s group. Mrs. Anisha

S. Shah, Ms. Neela Patel, Mrs. Hetal N. Pate, Mrs. Nimisha K. Patel, Mrs. Yashswaini Desai, and Mrs. Preet Mittal.

Hindu Women’s Network invites women from all walks of life to join this movement and help with community building projects.