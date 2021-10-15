Hindi Manch Presents “Kuch Tum Kaho, Kuch Hum Sunein” on Sunday, Oct. 17

SHARON, MA—Hindi Manch, a non-profit social organization committed to propagating the rich cultural heritage of Hindi and India among the Indian diaspora with a strong focus on the upcoming generations of Indo-Americans, is bringing, a fun-filled afternoon of entertaining music and engaging poetry, titled “Kuch Tum Kaho, Kuch Hum Sunein”, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Just as with everything else in a post-pandemic world, Hindi Manch’s Sahitya Vibhag, or the Literature group, is adapting to the new environment in its endeavor to host this event in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Instead of confining audiences to a closed venue, guests to this non-ticketed (free) event can enjoy both heart-warming music and enthralling poetry under open skies, touched by a crisp fall breeze, in a natural setting on the grounds of beautiful and unique ‘The Raj Mahal Palace’, in Sharon, MA.

“This program in a new setting marks the resiliency of our spirits to continue celebrating our vibrant Indian culture through the power of the Hindi language that permeates, in some shape or form every Indian’s life,” said Hindi Manch President Preetesh Shrivastava. “If people are restricted from freely enjoying their culture with friends, we shall stream their enjoyment, live in-person into their communities.”

Sweet renderings will be brought to audiences live by Boston’s very best singers (Winners of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contest, organized by Hindi Manch, and local poets gifted with artistic flair.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Sunday October 17, 2021

Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Venue: The Raj Mahal Palace, 827 Bay Road, Sharon, MA 02067

Seating Outdoors conforming to social distancing guidelines

Tickets: Limited Free Entry Subject to Prior Registration (first come first served) at www.Hindimanch.org

For any related inquiries please call: 508-615-0812, 781-640-6060, 617-620-1804.