Heirloom jewellery, antique silver & limited-edition timepieces for auction

New Delhi– In its upcoming auction titled ‘Heirloom Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’, auction house AstaGuru will showcase a magnificent collection of classic aesthetics represented by vintage Indian jewellery, Art Deco pieces, hallmark silver collectables, as well as exceptional timepieces from top watch brands in the world.

With a total of 133 lots on offer for bidders, the auction will take place October 26-27, 2021.

The jewellery section of the auction will present an elegant assortment of 50 pieces highlighting both traditional Indian and western jewellery aesthetics. The segment also presents a splendid collection of exquisite gemstones like natural pearls, fancy diamonds, Burmese rubies, Zambian emeralds, coloured gemstones, as well as rarely found old-mine Colombian fluted emerald beads. Gold is quintessential to Indian culture; the auction will feature several authentic pieces of traditional gold jewellery.

Jay Sagar, AstaGuru’s Jewellery Specialist, commented, “The interest for vintage jewellery among collectors has seen exponential growth in recent times and the upcoming auction with lots dating as far back as the early 20th century is a fantastic opportunity to collect beautiful pieces that are a hallmark of Indian culture and aesthetics. Moreover, the auction collection also includes pieces like bracelets and brooches inspired by western design movements such as Art Deco. It also presents an array of the most desired and highly coveted gemstones from across the world and ones that would make for a worthy inclusion in any important collection.”

HEIRLOOM JEWELLERY (LOTS 1 — 50)

The auction will also present a range of vivid fancy diamonds and coloured gemstones. Lot no. 12, is a

pear-shaped fancy vivid orange-yellow diamond ring set in 18k gold and will be offered with the estimate of

Rs 77,00,000–90,00,000. A beautiful bracelet, lot no. 42, featuring an array of fancy-coloured diamonds will be offered with an estimate of Rs 42,00,000 — 52,00,000.

A graceful three-row necklace presented (lot no. 50) is composed of 192 graduated natural pearls interspaced with beautiful seed pearls. The necklace features Art Deco terminals set with old cut diamonds and a platinum clasp set with old cut diamonds and diamond baguettes. The beautiful necklace will be offered at the auction with an estimated value of Rs 1,10,00,000 — 1,30,00,000.

A beautiful two-row Zambian emerald bead necklace is presented as lot no. 2. The beads of this vibrant necklace have a regal lustre, adding to the magnificence of this piece. Emeralds are usually associated with the goddess Venus and signify spirituality. The necklace is strung together with a chedia, extended with a stylized tassel. The necklace will be offered with the estimate of Rs 1,20,00,000 — 1,30,00,000 in the upcoming auction.

Lot no. 7 is a vintage gold ‘nath’ set with Burmese ruby beads, rose-cut diamonds, natural pearls, and emeralds. ‘Naths’ or Nose rings are popular all across India and are generally worn during special occasions and auspicious ceremonies. This traditional Indian piece of heirloom jewellery will be offered with an estimate of Rs 12,50,000 — 15,00,000.

A beautiful suite of gold jewellery set with diamonds and emeralds is another highlight of the auction. Comprising a necklace, bracelet, ring, and a pair of matching earrings, this lot no. 15. Will be offered with an estimate of

Rs 17,00,000 — 20,00,000.

Another emerald offering in the jewellery segment, lot no. 16 is an impressive four-row necklace created with rare old-mine Colombian fluted emerald beads. The emerald beads are interspaced with diamond faceted beads. The necklace is affixed with a gold clasp and detailed enamel work. The collection of rare old-mine Colombian fluted emerald beads make this lot a must-have for vintage jewellery collectors. It will be offered in the auction with an estimate of Rs 71,00,000 — 90,00,000.

Another highlight of the auction, lot no. 46, is a beautiful necklace designed as three rows of graduated spinel tumble beads alternated with natural pearls. The necklace consists of two gold jadau terminals set with diamond polkis with a multi-colour enamel inlay. The tassel consists of spinel tumble beads and natural pearls. The presented lot is estimated to be acquired at Rs 17,00,000 — 20,00,000.

SILVER (LOTS 51 – 80)

A beautiful selection of fine hallmarked silver pieces will also be on offer in the upcoming auction. The antique silver collection retraces the deft metalworking in India and Europe in the bygone era. Creations by iconic silver manufacturers of the 19th and 20th century including Hamilton & Co., Hunt & Roskell, Mappin & Webb, and Carrington & Co. will be showcased. The collection is made of superlative quality classic silver period pieces, including tea sets, trophies, jardinieres, flower vases, candelabras and centrepieces. Several of these lots were executed over a century ago.

A stunning Art Deco, sterling silver trolley, lot no. 57, with two open mirrored glass shelves, will also be offered at the upcoming auction. With oval-shaped galleries and casters for effortless movement, the trolley is perfect for serving while entertaining guests. It will be offered in the auction at an estimate of Rs 12,50,000 –15,00,000.

One of the presented pieces, lot no. 63, is by Hamilton & Co., a celebrated British silver manufacturing company that was established in Britain over 200 years ago. The antique hallmarked Indian colonial silver table service set weighing 21.712 kgs consists of eight large dinner serving pieces decorated with a beautiful Acanthus pattern. It will be offered at the auction with an estimate of Rs 30,00,000 — 35,00,000 .

A large antique centrepiece accompanied with four crystal bowls (one large and three small). The three crystal bowls on the side are attached to the centrepiece with elongated handles, with deftly executed seahorse figurines. The crystal bowls can be used for a flower arrangement or serving fruit. Created by Horace Woodward in 1874, this antique silver lot no. 59 will be offered with an estimate of Rs 6,75,000 –7,50,000.

TIMEPIECES (LOTS 81 — 132)

A fascinating horology collection with pieces from the world’s top watchmaking brands is also being showcased in the auction. The collection from these top brands, including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Phillippe, IWC, Harry Winston, Frank Muller, Panerai, Jaeger-Lecoultre, and many more, features different timepieces ranging from vintage watches, dress watches, as well as state-of-the-art pieces.

Deepak Krishnamoorthy, AstaGuru’s Timepiece Expert, commented, “Luxury and vintage watches have generated immense interest in the collector’s community in the last few years. And AstaGuru has excellently catered to these demands by consistently offering exquisite and rare watches in its auction. The upcoming collection consists of 50 wristwatches from the legendary watch brands of the world. Some of these are celebrated limited edition watches that would definitely excite a true connoisseur as well as budding enthusiasts. The collection also includes a rare pocket watch as well as a vintage carriage watch. The auction presents a great opportunity for serious collectors to acquire rare timepieces.”

The presented lot no. 92 is an 18k White Gold Day-Date Meteorite Dial Wristwatch (Ref no. 118206) by Rolex. To be offered with an estimate of Rs 17,00,000 — 19,00,000, the watch comes with 48 hours of power reserve, fluted bezel, diamond indexes at 6 and 9 o’clock, and white gold hands indicating the hour, minute and second.

Another beautiful watch from Rolex, an 18k Yellow Gold and Diamond Oyster Perpetual Lady Date just Wristwatch (Ref no. 279458) is a part of the auction. The watch, lot no. 127, has a bezel set with 44 brilliant-cut diamonds and a diamond-paved dial, set with 291 diamonds. It also has three-piece solid links, set with 596 brilliant-cut diamonds. This feminine version of the iconic Datejust watch will be offered at the auction with an estimated value of Rs 30,00,000 — 35,00,000.

A limited-edition Audemars Piguet Michael Schumacher collection watch, lot no. 133, will also be showcased in the auction. The presented lot is a part of a limited edition of 500 pieces released in tribute to German F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Notable design features include two blue stars and five red stars (on the outer tachy scale) symbolizing the seven titles of world champion drivers. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 70,00,000 — 90,00,000.

Another highlight of the auction is a ‘Gondolo’ wristwatch by Patek Philippe (Ref No. 5109P). The presented watch features a platinum case with a silver dial with applied index batons indicating hours. Functioning with a manual winding mechanism the base calibre is the in-house Patek Philippe calibre 215. With a subsidiary dial for seconds at 6 o’clock position, it is water-resistant up to 25 metres. Presented with a Patek Philippe box the date of manufacture is circa 1993. Founded in 1893, Patek Philippe is one of the oldest watch manufacturers in the world. (IANS)