Diwali Gifting: The beauty bucket

New Delhi– The season of festivals and celebrations is here! Its the time to honour centuries-old customs while forging the traditions of tomorrow. Celebrate relationships – both old and new with a range of beauty products that are sure to add some glow and sparkle to the festivities.

1. The Glutaweis Glutathione Radiance range

This festive season, discover the Glutaweis Radiance range with a limited-edition festive Radiance Range.

Price: Rs 12,240-min. Available on http://www.glutaweis.com/

2. Mother Sparsh Turmeric Kit

The Turmeric Healing range is a go-to solution for people who want to get rid of hyperpigmentation, Dark Spots and desire to have a Radiant Complexion in the most natural way crafted with the restorative essence of the age-old remedy of Turmeric & Gotu Kola extracts.

Price: Rs 1,910.80 Available on https://mothersparsh.com/products/turmeric-healing-kit?_pos=2&_sid=3c4a45084&_ss=r

3. Forest Essentials

Forest Essentials, iconic product ranges, across skincare, body care and hair care, including the brand’s iconic Soundarya collection, crafted with 24k gold give you a vast number of options for the perfect gift this season.

4. MyGlamm Serums

Fueled by the idea of loving and protecting the skin while keeping it looking youthful, the range of serums deliver profound results across all age groups and are made with the no nasties formulation: free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, SLS and mineral oils, ensuring no side-effects.

Price on request. MyGlamm’s new range of serums will be exclusively available on www.myglamm.com, on the MyGlamm app as well as MyGlamm retail outlets across India.

5. Handcrafted skincare by Tvachamrit

Tvachamarit’s curated special combo made from the finest quality ingredients is deeply rooted in Ayurveda and Indian beauty tradition and rituals making it a perfect option to make it to your Diwali gifting list.

Price: Rs 2,300, Components – Glow up toner, Turmeric Ubtan & Masking bowl. Available on https://tvachamrit.in/

6. Amara Bath Ritual Box

The Amara Bath Ritual Box is a box filled with comfort and gives you a fusion of essential oils and cleansers which offer

you the luxury Ayurveda has to offer. All the products are made with revitalizing herbs and precious Ayurvedic

ingredients for healthy hair and skin.

Price: Rs. 3,999 Availability: https://thetribeconcepts.com/products/amara-bath-ritual-box

7. Kama Ayurveda Akashini Haircare Box

Each beautifully bundled Kama Ayurveda Gift Box holds at its soul, the wish for #StrongerWithAyurveda this festive season. The boxes have been curated to present the goodness of pure and authentic ingredients at their efficacious best. After all nothing but the best will do for your near and dear ones!

Price: Rs 2,980 Available at Kama Ayurveda stores and on kamaayurveda.com.

8. Surya Brasil Natural Hair Care Kit

If you are to select a gift for someone who loves experimenting with hair colours or simply dyes to hide the greys this vegan and sustainable personal care brand, recently launched its most popular all-natural henna hair creme, which is completely void of Ammonia or any of its byproducts. In addition to basic colours like black and brown, it comes in vibrant colour options like red, burgundy, chocolate etc.

Price: Rs 2,085 Available on Amazon and Flipkart.

9. KIMIRICA TAKE ME TO PARIS

This luscious bath and body care trio of shower gel, body lotion and body soap comes in elegant packaging and works for all skin types. The body lotion has a subtle French Lavender aroma and the soap bar comes with a beautiful Lavender Mint fragrance. Truly invigorating, the trio gently cleans and exfoliates the skin, leaving it oil-free, moisturised and fragrant for hours.

Price: Rs 2,215 Available: https://www.kimirica.shop/products/take-me-to-paris

10. Nykaa Facial Ice Globes

Who doesn’t want a spa-like, post-facial glow all day? Introducing – Nykaa Facial Ice Globes ï¿½ the latest beauty tool by Nykaa Naturals helps you achieve glowing, fresh and lifted looking skin in the comfort of your own home. These smooth, ice-cold massage aids, made from durable borosilicate glass are perfect cooling wands that deliver decades of ice science into an elegant, easy-to-use design. Gently roll the globes all over your face and allow your skin to feel completely soothed. So go on, swirl your magical wand, and bid adieu to dull skin days!

Nykaa Facial Ice Globes will be available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India and is priced at INR 3699 only.

11. Vedic Elixir 8-in-1 Rejuvenating Facial Oil

Pure drops of moisture-rich essence of Hemp Seed, powered by 8 luxurious oils, packed with anti-oxidants and vitamins to protect skin from pollutants, and visible signs of aging. This nutritive healing elixir richly nourishes hydrates and delivers exceptional radiance to the skin.

Price of the set: Rs 3,370 Available on www.nourishmantra.in

12. The Ayurveda Company

The MBA Range- Methi Bhringraj & Amla Hair Care Range Gift set ( Hair Oil, Hair Cleanser & Hair Mask) makes your long hair dreams come true. With the goodness of authenticated Methi & Bhringraj, this hair growth range helps in stimulating hair growth by conditioning the scalp with nutritions and activating hair follicles for longer, stronger and thicker hair.

Price: Rs 1,678 Availability: www.theayurvedaco.com

13. OSiS+ Styling range by Schwarzkopf Professional

Even though the way we celebrate during the festive season has been altered, happiness and joy thankfully remain unchanged! Even if it is a small intimate celebration, looking your best is still important. With OSiS+ Styling range by Schwarzkopf Professional you don’t only get salon-like styled hair but also the best care for your tresses!

Price on request. Available online.

14. Naso Profumi

Still confused what to get? Fret not, get the best of both the worlds with Naso’s festive boxes. The festive box contains a fragrance and a candle, you can choose from a multitude of options and customize the box. Choose from the multitude options of #ESSENZANATURALE with your favourite choice of candles, perfumes, pure concentrate oils and a stock of sage, to cleanse your aura, this Diwali

Price: Rs 4,550 Available on https://www.nasoprofumi.com/

15. Ajmal Perfumes Festive Hamper

Hamper by Ajmal Perfumes is an ode to the 7 decades of Ajmal Perfumes that has created a unique niche in the world of perfumery in the Middle East, as Producers, Manufacturers, and Retailers & Distributors. Offering a plethora of fine Western and Oriental fragrances, Ajmal Perfumes is renowned for its expertise in bringing the most exquisite Oudh and Oudh related products via its retail presence in 45 countries that spans 240 exclusive showrooms globally.

As a part of the Indian narrative, Ajmal Perfumes is available at 3000 Points Of Sale and has joined hands with the House of Anita Dongre to launch contemporary fragrance lines for AND and Global Desi.

Price: Rs 5,000 The Ultimate Festive Hamper Sensorial Box is exclusively available on in.ajmalperfume.com, and 3rd party e-commerce platforms, Ajmal kiosk and stores in India.

16. The Body Shop Small Gift Sets

The festival of lights is just weeks away and the atmosphere is already thick with joy, goodness and shopping lists for all the gifts everyone is planning to buy. With community fair trade ingredients and sustainable packaging ï¿½ the range of products are the perfect compliment to your Diwali wishes.

Price: Rs 2,595 Available at https://www.thebodyshop.in/ and across all outlets pan India

17. Deyga Organics

A natural take on beauty with Deyga. They believe in organic care for the body. A fusion of nature and goodness. They combine every particle by hand and bring to you an immersive experience of oneness with the earth. When enriching oils play with nurturing ingredients, high-performing antioxidants fuse with naturally occurring vitamins, purity meets wisdom, and you choose Deyga, a world of gentle, natural and ethical love is born.

Priced at Rs 3,020 available on https://deyga.in/

18. Forest Essentials Hand and Foot Care Box

Encased within is a relaxing Hand and Foot Care Ritual by Forest Essentials, that will nourish and revitalize the delicate skin of your hands and restore the pep in your step with the invigorating foot care duo.

Price: Rs 2,250 In-store and online on www.forestessentials.com

19. L’Occitane Festive Gift Set

L’Occitane offers brand new gift boxes with limited edition India-inspired products. An exciting variety to choose from, for men and women, these luxurious and budget-friendly gift boxes will leave an impression to last. From face, hair and body care or even some of the finest fragrances, one can choose between the Osmanthus Range, Almond Ritual or the Reset Ritual and more.

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards Curating personalized gift boxes with L’Occitane at https://in.loccitane.com/gifts,49,1,79515,1074890.htm

20. SkinKraft

SkinKraft’s Indulgence Body Kit at Rs 1,499 includes 7 pieces set of Restorative freshwater body wash, Skin Energize Avocado Body Massage Oil, Sound Sleep Calming Pillow Mist, Deep Moisturizing Hand Butter, Buff & De-Tan Exfoliating Body Scrub, Floral Island Refreshing Body Mist, Elevated Hydration & Skin Renewing Body Lotion.

21. KIKO MILANO Charming Escape Collection

It’s time to escape the frenzy and slow the pace. Quieten the chaos and take a breath. Trade the endless chatter of the city for the gentle, idyllic tempo of country life. Bright lights and loud noises turn to rolling landscapes and soft, peaceful sounds.

Price on request. Availability ï¿½ All KIKO Milano stores (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow & Guwahati)

22. Skin Pot Co. Hexa-repair Sleeping Mask

A meticulously crafted formulation that helps with skin hydration, cell repair, lightening of pigmentation, and igniting brain axis along with skin microbiota while restoring overall wellbeing of the skin. The Hexa-repair Sleeping Mask is the coming together of advanced science, plant stem cell technology, and biocompatible ingredients that work with the chemistry of your skin.

Price: Rs 1,500 Available on https://skinpot.co/

23. The Ayurveda Experience Head-To-Toe Care Combo

A unique Ayurvedic head-to-toe self-care combo that brings the nature-based wisdom of ancient Ayurveda in modern formats suited for all skin types, genders, and ages! This 9 product combo will help you get clear-looking, naturally glowing, and moisturized skin, long & lush hair, and good oral hygiene without exposing you to any toxins, parabens, bad chemicals, artificial fragrances, or anything that might cause you any harm.

Price: Rs 2,999 (At 40% OFF from listed price of Rs. 5241) + 2 Assured Free Gifts

24. Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum Special Set (130 Ml), (Pack Of 3)

A daily moisture-barrier strengthening serum, formulated with Green tea Tri-biotics, that helps to care dehydrated, pH-unbalanced skin due to loss of hydration every day by moisturizing, soothing and nourishing for a healthy-looking complexion.

Price: Rs 1,950 Available on https://www.boddess.com/innisfree-green-tea-seed-serum-special-set-130-ml-pack-of-3

25. Bobbi Brown Sweet Indulgences MINI Gloss Set

The Mini Crushed-Oil Infused Glosses help to nourish your lips with an array of botanical oils while also providing a cushiony and non-sticky formula. Four nutrient-richï¿½but non-stickyï¿½high-shine glosses with hydrating color.

Set includes- Mini Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss in Force of Nature, Free Spirit, Love Letter, New Romantic priced at Rs 2,700

26. Dermafique Cell by Cell – Age Defying (BB) 50gm

It’s perfect when your BB creme can also delay signs of ageing. This product is formulated with PhytoCellTec – the rare stem cells extracted from a Swiss apple, giving a luminous glow outside and a tighter, firmer skin inside post four weeks of use.

Price: Rs 1,299 Available online.

27. Plum Green Tea Face Care Kit

A five-step skincare regime to healthy, glowing skin. The range includes a gentle soap-free cleanser that will deeply cleanse your oily, acne-prone skin with organic green tea extracts, glycolic acid and natural cellulose beads, alcohol-free toner that is here to help renew your oily, acne-prone skin and shrink massive pores to control oil production, a light-weight mattifying moisturiser enriched with green tea that will give your oily skin a matte, clear appearance all day long, a night gel is here to give your oily skin the balanced hydration and nourishment it needs during the night with it’s a lightweight, non-comedogenic gel formula.

Price: Rs 2,770 Available on https://plumgoodness.com

28. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

This lightweight treatment is packed with high-performance ingredients that absorb quickly and penetrate deeply into the skin. The serum promotes firmness and hydration of the skin while minimizing the appearance of pores resulting in overnight radiance.

Available in 5 sizes: Price starting Rs 1,250. (IANS)