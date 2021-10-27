Diwali gifting guide: Spirits

New Delhi– The festive season is upon us and what makes it better is the feel-good tradition of gifting. The ultimate occasion to pop open a special bottle with family and friends elevates the idea of togetherness. No matter the kind of celebration, an elegant tipple can make for a great gift to share with someone during the festivities.

The options between different spirits and liqueurs don’t run slim, and there is something for everyone. Whether you prefer the refreshing taste of a London Dry gin, a peaty single malt, a classic whisky, or a dessert liqueur — here’s a guide to some of the most sophisticated liquids that will leave you spoilt for choice.

1. Tanqueray London dry gin: Tanqueray has had a huge role to play in the ‘Ginnaissance’ in India as a premium gin brand. By giving consumers four perfectly balanced botanicals and one unmistakable gin, it has opened the pathways for gin to become everyone’s go-to drink. It has travelled the world in search of the finest botanicals, handpicking the ones to suit his sensibilities. It is one of the most awarded gins in the world and is voted #1 by bartenders in a poll by ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars’ — making it a spirit bartenders who love to explore.

2. Glenmorangie captures the joy of cake in a whisky: Glenmorangie celebrates the joy of a cake moment in a sweet and indulgent single malt Scotch whisky. Inspired by favourite memories of baking, birthdays and more, Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake celebrates all that is good about cake. It is available from October 2021 in select cities across the country.

Product Price: Mumbai: Rs 12,500, Gurgaon: Rs 6500 available online

3. Campari: The leading beverage brand introduces well-curated gift packs to offer a premium experience in the comfort of home. The exclusive range includes gift packs of its most loved brands, Aperol Spritz, SKYY Vodka, Bulldog Gin and Glen Grant. The gift packs are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad and West Bengal.

* Aperol Spritz Gift Pack Rs 3,592 plus taxes.

* Bulldog Gin Gift Packs Rs 2,297 plus taxes.

* SKYY Vodka Gift Pack Rs 1,424 plus taxes.

* Glen Grant Gift Packs Rs 8,132 plus taxes.

4. The iconic Jack Apple Tennessee Whiskey: It is charcoal mellowed and matured in new American oak barrels, and apple liqueur made from the highest quality ingredients to deliver a delicious Jack Daniel’s experience. Jack Apple is a deliciously smooth and refreshing apple-flavoured whiskey that’s uniquely Jack.

It’s available in retail stores (at 70 proof, 750 ml bottle) with a starting price of Rs 2300 and it is recommended to serve Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple chilled — neat, on the rocks or with tonic water for people who love cocktails.

5. La Madre Red: A powerful, sweet aroma reveals some cinnamon. It offers a smooth, silky entrance in the mouth, followed by semi-sweet flavours, which are reminiscent of orange juice with some spicy notes.

Price: Rs.2900 for 750ML Available on https://www.morganbeverages.com/

6. Copper Dog: Born out of the warm and mischievous atmosphere of the Copper Dog pub in the Craigellachie Hotel, Speyside, the liquid is a creation of a group of collaborators, connected by the original instigator Piers Adams, an entrepreneur and founder of some of the world’s most influential bars and clubs, including London’s Mahiki and Whisky Mist. Together, they got on to create a whisky that is rouge, inclusive, real and rascally.

Why this is the one: The whisky is a unique blend of no fewer than eight single malt whiskies (including Knockando, Rose Isle and Inchgower), slowly marred together in old oak casks. With caramelised sugars, soft fruits and a gentle wood presence alongside a creamy finish that enhances the subtle, distant spices of the liquid, it is an integration of ripe orchard fruits (apples and pears), berries and a hint of citrus, layered above a background of sweet wood and creamy vanilla fudge.

Best Enjoyed: It contains a palate that has a rich creamy mouthfeel that can be mixed in any way you please, however, it should be preferred straight up or in a cocktail over the bar table. Price on request, available online.

7. Hendrick’s Gin: An unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals; it is the perfect drink to unwind with your gang on this Friendship Day. The curious, yet marvellous, infusions of rose and cucumber imbue our spirit with its uniquely balanced flavour resulting in an impeccably smooth distinct gin. It is created via an absurdly inefficient, yet quite glorious process. In essence, to make one gin, we first create two.

One on an old-fashioned pot still, yielding a rich and intricate spirit. The other, on a long-necked Carter Head, produced a delicate, more refined spirit. Each still is infused with an unusual symphony of 11 botanicals: chamomile, elderflower, juniper, lemon peel, orange peel, caraway, coriander, cubeb berries, angelica root, yarrow root and orris root. The gins from the two stills are then married together and graced with curious yet marvellous infusions of Rose and Cucumber.

It is available for purchase at select liquor shops and bars across New Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Goa, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and is priced at Rs 6,275 for 700 ml.

8. Yamazaki 55-Year-Old: From the birthplace of Japanese Whisky, Yamazaki 55-Year-Old is a blend of precious single malts distilled in 1960 under the supervision of Suntory’s founder Shinjiro Torii and then aged in Mizunara casks; and in 1964 under Suntory’s Second Master Blender Keizo Saji and then aged in White Oak casks. Suntory’s fifth-Generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo worked closely with Third-Generation Master Blender Shingo Torii in deploying their signature art of blending to reveal the exceptional depth, complexity matured for more than 55 years and is the House of Suntory’s oldest release in its history. Being a highly limited edition, it was first introduced in Japan in the year 2020 with 100 bottles, and an additional 100 bottles have been released in 2021 giving a rare opportunity for consumers to enjoy a unique, refined whisky experience with a historical significance associated with it.

9. Belvedere Vodka Crafted by Master Rye Distillers: Made With Nature — Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, is certified kosher, and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polish vodka that dictate nothing can be added.

Produced in one of the world’s longest operating polish distilleries that have been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere’s Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year polish vodka-making history to artfully craft Polish rye into an extraordinary vodka of distinct taste and character. Price on request, available online.

10. Absolut Vodka: Absolut Grapefruit is a testament to the ever-evolving needs of consumers. It is an addition to the brand’s iconic flavour portfolio that includes Absolut Citron, Mandarin, Raspberry and Lime. With a distinct character of pink grapefruit, Absolut Grapefruit has a truly refreshing taste and well-balanced natural sweetness. Created with 100 per cent natural flavours and no added sugar, it is perfect for the young and experimental consumers who are exposed to global trends and are drivers of change, always on the lookout for something new and exciting. Price on request, available online.

11. Fratelli Wines: Fratelli’s new visual identity was envisioned by the late Kapil Sekhri, who is also one of the seven founding brothers of the Fratelli family. Through this re-design and new outlook the brand want to share the story of love, passion and a shared dream of the three families at the heart of the brand. A literal representation of Fratelli, meaning ‘brothers’ in Italian, the new labels for the brand’s single varietal range of wines feature a stylised illustration of a family portrait of the brothers of Fratelli — the Secci brothers from Italy, the Sekhri and Mohite-Patil brothers from India — all bonding over a glass of wine. (IANS)