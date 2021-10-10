Boston Book Festival Returns to Copley and Nubian Squares for 2021 on Oct. 16-23

BOSTON– The Boston Book Festival (BBF) announced its return to in-person programming for the annual event taking place October 16-23. This year’s Festival will once again be held in-person, spanning a full week for the first time ever.

The 13th annual BBF will bring together speaker sessions, panel discussions and neighborhood story walks for a hybrid celebration of literature, community and the arts.

“The Boston Book Festival is a highlight of my year and an unparalleled opportunity to hear from a wide range of authors,” said Usha Pasi, a board member of the Boston Book Festival. “Whether you are a fiction, memoir, history, science, or politics aficionado (and there’s more), the community and conversation are thought-provoking and fun. Please join us.”

Ms. Pasi, who has been involved with the Boston Book Festival for several years, said One City One Story is the Boston Book Festival’s version of an all-city read. She added that this year’s story, “Dumba Chora” by Chandrayee Lahiri – set in the Sunderbans – explores universal themes of human trust and connection.

“We are thrilled to return to a live event this year,” said executive director Norah Piehl. “By combining the best of our virtual festival last year with the immersive atmosphere only live experiences can offer, we are proud to present Boston Book Festival attendees with a full week of programming. With the city as our backdrop, our expanded outdoor author and speaker events will allow the 2021 festival to bring together our community and engage neighbors to explore the common ideals and challenges that face our city in a new and unexpected way.”

This year, the BBF will feature new and creative opportunities for readers of all ages. On Saturday, October 16, author sessions and other literary events will take place in indoor and outdoor locations across Boston’s Copley Square, including interactive options for kids and families and sessions highlighting numerous literary genres. Throughout the week, story walks will be posted throughout Boston’s neighborhoods, allowing participants to discover great stories as they explore the city. Also during the week, acclaimed authors, illustrators and speakers will engage in conversations produced by the BBF and partner organizations.

The Festival will culminate in Nubian Square on October 23 with a vast array of exciting readings and discussions, as well as curated sessions and workshops proposed by members of the community. After expanding to Nubian Square in 2018, this year the Festival will showcase all-new outdoor programming including walking tours, interactive art experiences and a street fair with live music, exhibitors and food options.

The new neighborhood outdoor events will widen the BBF’s community reach and accessibility, transporting attendees outside of the classroom and lecture halls and allowing them to engage with the cityscapes of Copley and Nubian Squares. The in-person events and virtual discussions will expand the BBF programming to a full week, exemplifying the Festival’s spirit of connection and creativity.

The Boston Book Festival celebrates the power of words to stimulate, educate, agitate, unite, delight, and inspire by holding year-round events culminating in an annual, free festival that promotes a culture of reading and ideas and enhances the vibrancy of the city of Boston. http://www.bostonbookfest.org/