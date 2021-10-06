Bollywood Roundup: Tejasswi Prakash, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and more…

Tejasswi gets naughty in the house, flirts with Bigg Boss

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is full of drama all the time. Now the most interesting aspect of it is at one point it is full of fights, gossip and heated conversations. But certain times it has few sweet and loving moments also.

Now ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Tejasswi Prakash can be seen flirting with ‘Bigg Boss’ to get her luggage back.

She can be seen in a teaser calling ‘Bigg Boss’ “baby” and asking him “Am I looking nice to you like this?”

She tells everyone ‘Bigg Boss’ is “my baby” and looking at the camera she asks him to express his love. She also complains that “baby” does nothing.

Another contestant says: “He can’t do anything.” Jay laughs and says her “baby” is not in her control. Tejasswi gets disappointed saying: “do something baby”. Well, it is seriously going to be fun to watch all this in the episode.

Tejasswi’s friendship with Karan Kundrra is getting attention on social media. She seems to be playing well. In the past three days several fights took place among the contestants. Pratik Sehajpal has fought not only with Akasa Singh, but also Jay Bhanushali.

Neena Gupta says she wanted Masaba’s father to be with her when she was growing up

Mumbai– Actress Neena Gupta has been through a lot of struggles as a single mother in her younger days.

During a candid chat on the new season of ‘Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri’, a weekly podcast on Saavn, Neena shared her initial days of bringing up her daughter Masaba as a child.

She said, “I wanted a nice family, wanted my child’s father to be with her…wanted the child’s father’s relatives to be with us. But everybody makes their decisions…when you are young you do certain things. Parents constantly tell you that the future will be like this. But you don’t listen. I also didn’t listen, Masaba also didn’t listen. Nobody listens at that age.”

“But, I feel over strictness is very bad from the parent’s side – which my mother did which made me kind of run away and rebel. On managing all by herself after the child,” she added.

The actress shared the difficulties she faced to bring up Masaba as a child. “It was very tough, I did not have the luxury of time. Sometimes not even comfort. I used to leave in the morning, come back late at night, leave in the morning again, come back late at night. So it was a very tough time but I think all women have done it, whether they are married or not married you know.”

Talking about Masaba’s qualities, she said, “She is very honest with herself, that I can vouch for. She is very good to her staff which I really appreciate because I have seen kids who are rude. So she has some very good qualities of which I am very proud of.”

1971 war film ‘Pippa’ taught Mrunal Thakur about a glorious chapter of our history

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who has wrapped up the shooting of the upcoming film ‘Pippa’ that also stars Ishaan Khattar, says the film has given her a chance to know about a glorious chapter of Indian history.

Mrunal said, “‘Pippa’ has shown me such a great time and enriched me as an actor. I thoroughly enjoyed reading about the era as part of my prep. It is an honour to be part of a film that depicts an Indian victory by making it personal. The experience of working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and the entire cast was fantastic.”

She will be seen essaying the role of Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli’s reel sister in the film.

Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa also features Soni Razdan.

While Soni has also wrapped up her portion of the shoot, Khatter and Painyuli will continue shooting for the Raja Krishna Menon directorial.

Based on ‘The Burning Chaffees’ written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, ‘Pippa’ is a heroic tank battle film that underlines the bravery of the war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India’s neighbour Bangladesh.

Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on sets of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy working on her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ met with a leg injury during the shooting of a dance sequence.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive set up that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

The film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ teaser unveiled

Mumbai– The makers of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday which promises to be a complete laugh riot.

‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ teaser begins as we see Rajkummar stuck in a pickle, when lady love Kriti summons his parents to speak about their marriage.

What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to “adopt” a brand new set of parents.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)