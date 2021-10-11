Bollywood Roundup: Swara Bhasker, Aakash Ahuja, Anshuman Jha, and more…

Swara Bhasker records statement in objectionable comments case

New Delhi– Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Monday recorded her statement at the Patiala House Court here, in a case where she has alleged that a YouTube influencer has made objectionable comments against her on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Bhasker, who has always been the subject of heavy trolling on various social media platforms, had on Sunday, filed a complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station as some messages doing the rounds on social media, she said, were “intended to outrage her modesty.”

A police official informed that they have registered an FIR, based on her complaint, under sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT act. Sources said that the police have also initiated an investigation into the case.

Bhasker, 33, has always been the centre of attraction of all the trolls on social media platforms because of her open views on several political issues.

While speaking to a TV channel on Sunday, she said that this culture of trolling has become a menace these days.

Responding to a question as to why only she is being targeted by a certain section of trolls, Bhasker said that the prime reason is she engages with most of the people on social media. “I don’t keep quiet, I respond,” she said.

Aakash Ahuja says he admires SRK and draws inspiration from him

Mumbai– ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ actor Aakash Ahuja says superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of his inspirations. When it comes to acting, he looks up to SRK. “One name which will always be constant is Shah Rukh Khan. The first film which I saw was ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’. Then there is Neeraj Kabi whom I have met in the initial years and also trained under him. I will be ever grateful to him,” said the actor. He added: “SRK is a complete package. I admire him. I have watched all his films.

If not an actor what he would like to be and shared: “If not acting I would have been a musician or a Karate teacher. These two are my hobbies and have played a huge role in my career,” said the ‘Qubool Hai’ actor.

Out of destiny, luck and hard work, he feels that hard work played a major role in his career.

“I would say hard work because it can make you sustain in your career. Destiny and luck can give you highs and lows in life,” said Aakash.

When he doesn’t face the camera, he plays a guitar or just looks out of his window. “Being surrounded by animals is also my favourite me time, else I go for a long run,” he said.

On where he sees himself in 10 years, he shared: “I want to see myself as a better human being and a better performer.”

Anshuman Jha prefers to do limited but memorable projects

Mumbai– Actor Anshuman Jha who is preparing for his upcoming action film titled ‘Lakadbaggha’ explains why he prefers to do limited work and invests time in preparing for a role.

Anshuman said, “We all will die one day. These characters will live beyond our life. So it’s an artiste’s primary responsibility to prep hard for a role and look at the character through various prisms. This requires a huge time commitment from my end and therefore, I like to put all my efforts in one project for a year so that I can do complete justice with my role. This is a personal choice, and I would like to keep it this way. Television never allowed me that freedom and I have therefore never done TV.”

In 2019, the actor was seen as an Army officer in Academy Award nominee Ashvin Kumar’s ‘No Fathers in Kashmir’ where he was appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

In 2020 he appeared as the cult pulp writer with the web show ‘Mastram’, and in 2021 Anshuman had the release of ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ where he played the sensitive character of a homosexual man.

The actor is now putting all his energies on his next, ‘Lakadbaggha’ which begins shoot this year-end. He has pushed Harish Vyas’s next ‘Hari-Om’ to 2022 as he wants to put all his attention to this action film.

Manushi Chhillar: Important for men, women to be vocal about rights of girls

Mumbai– Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar, on International Day of the Girl Child on Monday, is using social media to create awareness about the need to be vocal about the rights of the girl child.

Manushi said: “I feel it is important for men and women to be vocal about the rights of girls. It is a fact that women have to work harder to get to where they eventually reach.”

She added: “Women have to take the power in their own hands and shape the perception of how a girl should view herself. It’s a world full of opportunities and stereotypes only act as shackles for a better future and a better life. It is time to shatter those stereotypes.”

Manushi is urging girls on the internet to freely express how they feel being a girl child and how they would like to be vocal for their rights.

She said: “I have always been vocal about equal rights for the girl child and on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, I will be using the power of social media to bring as much attention to this issue. I want to collaborate with fellow creative people to show the world how we perceive equal rights, and how we, as women, want to be perceived.”

Manushi, on the acting front, is gearing up for her big screen debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the historical ‘Prithviraj’. (IANS)