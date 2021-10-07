Bollywood Roundup: Samikssha Batnagar, Akshay Oberoi, Samantha Prabhu, and more…

Samikssha Batnagar turns producer with short film ‘Bhraamak’

Mumbai– Actress Samikssha Batnagar has donned the producer’s hat for a short film titled ‘Bhraamak’, which released digitally on October 4.

The short film was released on Hungama Play. The thriller film stars Samikssha Batnagar and Jai Shankar Tripathi.

It also marks the directorial debut of Rishi Singh into films. Rishi’s wearing multiple hats this time around as producer, cinematographer and music director of this film.

The film is slated to release on several other big platforms in days to come.

Samikssha is currently busy with the rehearsals for Delhi’s Ramlila, during which she will essay the role of Sita.

A year after show’s release, Akshay Oberoi on a ‘High’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi’s show ‘High’ has completed one year after its release, on Thursday. He says it has given me some beautiful memories that he will cherish for a lifetime.

The show also had Ranvir Shorey and Shweta Basu Prasad.

“The show ‘High’ has given me some beautiful memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. Time has literally flown as I still recall the time when we began shooting for the show and what a lovely experience it was.

He added: “I’m so grateful for all the love I have received from the audiences for the role I played and I hope they will continue to love me the same way in the coming days.”

Akshay, who was in projects like ‘Flesh’, ‘Madam Chief Minister’, ‘Chote Nawab’ and many more is all set to entertain the fans with some interesting projects like ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’, ‘Illegal’ Season 2 and ‘Inside Edge’ Season 3.

Samantha posts first picture since split with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad– South star Samantha Prabhu Ruth has shared her first picture on social media since her split with husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha on Thursday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and support her favourite fashion label.

Dressed in a white ensemble, Samantha looked every inch elegant. She posed with pink and white flowers in her hair.

She captioned the image: “Songs of old love – sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys. Watch out for my favourite @ekaco’s show on Friday, Sustainable Fashion Day, 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.”

Samantha wrote in an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.

She wrote: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

Tamannaah Bhatia: I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year. She says she enjoys the whole hustle of being on a set.

The actress is shooting for ‘F3’ in the south, then she has ‘Dost Yaar’ in Bollywood and is shooting for ‘MasterChef’ Telugu. She also has ‘Plan A Plan B’ in Hindi and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ down south.

Tamannaah said: “I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set and getting on another immediately after. It is hectic to transport yourself mentally from one place to another because the characters and their environment are different.

She added: “But that’s where the homework comes in. The process of understanding the script and the role before going on floors is what makes the switching relatively easy.”

Teachers important for safety of children, says Ayushmann

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has recently been appointed UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for the global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), has said that teachers can play a vital role in identifying and protecting children who are vulnerable to violence in schools.

Talking about the role of teachers in children’s lives, Ayushmann said, “Teachers and schools have an important formative influence in the lives of children, as they spend a substantive part of the day across several years with them. We have been through that phase when whatever teachers tell us is at times placed on a higher value than even the advice of our parents. Teachers therefore have a great responsibility in ensuring schools are safe and trusted zones for children.”

He added: “It means dealing with all forms of violence within school premises and making schools inclusive. Teachers also play an important role in educating children about personal safety from a very young age, providing them information and support for reporting any uncomfortable experience, thus ensuring that schools can be places children can feel safe.”

On the work front, Ayushmann has ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘Doctor G’ lined up. (IANS)