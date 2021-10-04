Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Aryan Khan, Priyanshu Painyuli, and more…

Parineeti Chopra: I didn’t want to act like Saina, I wanted to be Saina

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t just want to act like Saina Nehwal as she wanted to be her in the film based on the star badminton player’s life titled ‘Saina’.

Talking about her experience, Parineeti said: “‘Saina’ is the most challenging and exciting film of my career so far. Saina’s simplicity and determination encouraged me to be more meticulous and rigorous towards my goals.”

She added: “‘Mein maar dungi’ has become my motto, not literally of course but being Full-On with whatever I do.”

Parineeti feels that she shared a lot of similarities with Saina in the way they think.

The actress added: “While preparing for the role, I didn’t want to act like Saina, I wanted to be Saina, and I am glad it translated on screen. Join me for the &pictures premiere of Saina and have a smashing weekend.”

‘Saina’ is all set to premiere on October 9 on &pictures.

Aryan Khan, two others sent to NCB custody till Oct 7

Mumbai– A Mumbai court on Monday extended, till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted.

Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.

After several hours of arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court rejected the latter’s plea for bail and sent the three to the agency’s custody for another 3 days.

The trio was produced before the court after their one-day remand granted on Sunday ended.

Priyanshu Painyuli: With Taapsee I learnt how to be a hardworking actor

Mumbai– Priyanshu Painyuli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. He has heaped praises on his co-star Taapsee Pannu and said that with her he learnt how to be a hardworking actor.

Priyanshu said: “I was really excited to work with Taapsee when I heard she is playing Rashmi because I have always been an admirer of her work and her choices as an actor. We became friends from the day one we met.”

He described Taapsee as a “cool, genuine and real person.”

“You can connect with her easily. We used to chat about everything around the world. Keep pulling each other’s legs for random things which was definitely not for training purpose. It was just for fun. I had a great time shooting with her.”

Priyanshu said that they didn’t train together as she required a very different hardcore training for her running and that he had to do weight training separately to look much bigger as an Army officer.

“With Taapsee I learnt how to be a disciplined, committed and a really hardworking actor,” he concluded.

Mithila Palkar looks back on her ‘Little Things’ character Kavya

Mumbai– As the fourth and final season of her web-series ‘Little Things’ is all set to drop, actress Mithila Palkar has taken a trip down memory lane to talk about her character ‘Kavya’ in the Netflix show.

Looking back at how Kavya has flourished in the past seasons, Mithila said: “Kavya started off being a little unsure of what she wanted to do in life.”

“The first season ended at a place where she was very, very unsure of her liking for what she was doing in terms of her job. She has this conversation with Dhruv where she says ‘I’m quitting’, and just sees where life takes me.”

She added: “In the second season, I remember that she had grown up a little bit, their relationship has grown a little bit and she gets the job of her dreams, she gets a great pay raise. In the third season, I think she adulted quite a bit, because she has a sense of not just herself, but everything happening around her – in terms of her relationship with her parents and her relationship with herself, not just Dhruv.”

Mithila feels her character is “just grown up as an individual.”

“I personally relate to Kavya the most from the third season,” she added.

Divya Agarwal recounts Ekta’s call on her performance in ‘Cartel’, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ win

Mumbai– ‘Big Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal is on cloud nine as on one hand she became the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and on the other she got a lot of appreciation for her multiple avatars in ‘Cartel’.

While she shared her gratitude on her Instagram once she watched the show, she recently opened up more about the adulation she has been getting.

“I am over the moon about the reaction I have been getting for ‘Cartel’,” Divya shared. “It is a huge achievement for any actor to be appreciated for their performance. I have been getting these good compliments right from the beginning, since the time I began shooting and everybody on set used to be so enthusiastic for my performance and different looks. I was quite overwhelmed back then but now that it is out, people have seen it and are still watching it. I am grateful for being accepted and appreciated for the fact that I am now known, also for my acting skills.”

Divya also added that she got on a call post her victory on the reality show, from Ekta Kapoor who also produced ‘Cartel’. “It was a very short and sweet call by Ekta Ma’am,” she recalled: “I was naturally very thankful because she had the confidence in me, in terms of me being able to pull off the role efficiently. Despite how the show came to me and how it all happened, she has never missed out on an opportunity to appreciate me on social media. Her calling me was a huge deal to me. She called and congratulated me for my win at ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as well. She appreciated my skills and I just could not help but blush and be grateful to her for being the person she is.”

Divya’s co-star Rithvik Dhanjani also went on the sets of the reality show that Divya was a part of. “When I saw Rithvik on the finale of ‘Bigg Boss’, it felt so great and powerful watching both my projects ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Cartel’ succeed on the screen.” (IANS)