Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi, and more…

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao to appear on ‘KBC 13’ as special guests

Mumbai– Actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen as special guests on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. They will be on the hotseat playing the game for a social cause and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Actress Kriti Sanon goes down on her knees for proposing to Amitabh Bachchan and it will be followed by a ballroom dancing. Moreover Rajkummar Rao will be seen impersonating actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol on the show.

He will also request the host to enact a few scenes from Amitabh’s iconic movie ‘Deewar’.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon will be sharing a special message.

‘KBC 13’s Friday special episode will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Debutante Sharvari: ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is my big-screen debut, have given it my all

Mumbai– Debutante Sharvari will be seen as the new ‘Babli’ in the comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. She says it is her big screen debut and has given it her all.

Sharvari said, “I was honoured that YRF could see me as the new Babli in the film. ‘Babli’ is an iconic character in the history of Indian cinema, thanks to Rani ma’am’s incredible work in the first film. I’m a big fan of her and hope that I have done justice to the role.”

The new actress is being presented in an uber-glam avatar in the film in which she has been paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi who plays the new ‘Bunty’.

Sharvari will imbibe all the characteristic traits of Babli — highly intelligent, sassy, always up for a great challenge, and most importantly a supremely talented con-woman. The new Babli is tech-savvy, she is a product of the digital boom and thus, supremely skilled and equipped to pull off intricate cons.

“Since my character is based in today’s times, I have tried to play it in my own way and I only hope that Rani ma’am and the audiences will love my effort. This is my big-screen debut and I have given it my all. I can’t wait to see all the responses that my performance will evoke. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” she added.

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is an out-and-out family entertainer that is set to release on November 19. The film has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Pankaj Tripathi turns shrewd cop in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ trailer

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to showcase his acting prowess as a shrewd police officer in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. He hopes he has done justice to the character he is playing the film.

Pankaj said: “I’m grateful to find projects that are different and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy.”

He added: “I play a cop named Jatayu Singh, who through his shrewdness, manages to pit the two Buntys and Bablis in an epic fight for supremacy. While the two battle it out to prove who is the biggest con-artist, I have my eyes on the prize to be the most acclaimed cop.”

“I’m the one who gets the original Bunty-Babli out of hiding to chase the new Bunty and Babli. What follows is madness and a laugh riot for audiences to be thoroughly entertained.”

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is set to release worldwide on November 19.

Pranali Rathore shares how she relates with her on-screen character

Mumbai– Actress Pranali Rathore is portraying the role of ‘Akshara’ in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The actress is quite excited to be part of the show that has been running since 2009. She shares about her role and the traits which are similar between Pranali and her on-screen personality.

She says: “It’s an honour and privilege to take the legacy of one of the most successful shows forward. The show that I grew up with is one that I am a part of. From loving Hina Khan to understanding the crux of the show, this is a feeling I won’t be able to define in simple words.”

Pranali shares further that ‘Akshara’ is fun-loving and filled with positivity that reflects in her thoughts and feelings. She loves her family and could take a bullet if required. Pranali relates well with her on-screen character.

She adds: “I relate to the character so much that I instantly fell in love with the way it has been written. Also, in real life, I’m free-spirited just like ‘Akshara’. I love my family. They are the ones who have supported me through and through.”

“Relationships and human values are the two most valuable things on this planet and I believe we are in an industry that is best known for expressing that to the audience through our stories. Rajan sir is a master in what he does as he gets into every detail of the story and refines each detail himself. I think all these make him one of the best showrunners in our industry today,” says the ‘Pyaar Pehli Baar’ actress on working with the producer Rajan Shahi.

Namit Das makes singing debut with ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’

Mumbai– Actor Namit Das, who is playing a pivotal character in the film ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’, says the film is all the more special for him as he is making his debut as a playback singer.

Namit told IANS: “Being born and brought up in a family of musicians as my father is a respected ghazal singer Chandan Dass and my grandfather was also a musician and teacher – singing was my second nature since childhood. But I equally loved acting, performance, theatre etc. So at the beginning of my career, I was very involved in my performing arts. In this film, for the first time, I am singing my own songs, composed by Gaurav Chatterjee. It is my debut in music.”

He further added, “My character in the film ‘Atmaram’ is a Kishore Kumar fan and he is singing every now and then. Keeping the essence of the story in mind, then our director told me, ‘why don’t you sing your own songs, they are originals and you are a trained singer anyway.’ I was more than happy and the fact that being a musical child, my debut in music was bound to happen! Good that it is happening with this film.”

The film ‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ is directed by Indrajit Nattoji and it features Neha Sharma, Amit Sial, Deepak Dobriyal, Ila Arun among others.

Rajkummar feels fortunate to work with Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao feels fortunate to share screen space with seasoned stars such as Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the upcoming family entertainer ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’.

The film tells the story of a man who adopts a “mummy” and “papa” to win over his “to be” wife, as Rajkummar brings Paresh and Ratna home to complete his family.

Rajkummar said: “Paresh sir is a lot of fun in real life just like he is on camera. There is a lot to learn from him, not only has he done some brilliant work, he is also a very big cinephile, which is how we became good friends. I feel fortune to call someone so senior in the industry as a friend.”

Talking about Ratna Pathak Shah, he added: “I’ve admired Ratna ma’am since my early days, right from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She is very passionate about acting and brings a lot of grace to her character; I sensed that many times when we were enacting scenes.”

Dinesh Vijan presents ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)