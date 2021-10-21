Bollywood Roundup: Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Danny Sura, and more…

Emraan Hashmi reveals why Indian horror films haven’t done well

New Delhi– Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dybbuk: The Curse is Real’, has spoken about why horror films in India are not up to speed like other genres.

“(It’s) because not too many people have worked in the genre. Not too many people have explored it. Not too many filmmakers have been daring to do something new and different and it is a genre that people have not been able to tap good aesthetics… but when done well, the audience has sat up and noticed,” Emraan said during a conversation with IANS.

The film marks Emraan’s return to his favourite genre as he’ll be seen leading the film with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles. The film helmed by Jay K. is the official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Ezra’. T-Series and Panorama Studios have joined forces to produce the film.

Asked as to why he wanted to star in a horror film again, he said: “After ‘Raaz’ I wanted to take a pause from the genre but the story of ‘Dybbuk’ and the way Jay had constructed the narrative and how he wanted to really revamp the horror genre for our country got me excited. That’s why I wanted to revisit the genre.”

The actor shared that the film “is a fresh take on horror, scares, the unpredictability and the introduction of a new culture that we don’t know about…”

He added: “The packaging, the way it is shot. It is shot very internationally so that is something I feel is very different from the horror films that have come out from our country.”

K’taka BJP MP objects to Aamir Khan ad against bursting crackers

Bengaluru– Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Karnataka, Anantkumar Hegde has shot off a letter to tyre major Ceat objecting to its recent advertisement on bursting crackers. He hoped that in future Ceat will respect the feelings of Hindus and will not hurt them as such advertisements are creating unrest among Hindus.

In a letter written to the Managing Director and CEO of the company Anant Vardhan Goenka on October 14, Anantkumar objected to the advertisement where Bollywood star Aamir Khan advises people not to burst crackers on the streets. “The company should also address the problem of blocking of roads in the name of Namaz and sound pollution caused from mosques during Azaan,” he said.

Hegde said, “As you are keen and sensitive towards problems faced by general public and you also belong to Hindu Community, I am sure you can feel discrimination done to Hindus since centuries. A group of anti-Hindu actors always hurt the Hindu sentiments whereas, they never try to expose the wrongdoings of their community.”

He requested the management to take note of the recent advertisement by the company creating unrest among Hindus. “Your company’s recent advertisement in which Aamir Khan advises people not to burst firecrackers on the streets is giving a good message. Your concern for public issues needs applause. In this regard I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads i.e. blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims,” Hegde said.

“It is a very common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform Namaz, and at that time, vehicles, ambulances and firefighters are stuck in traffic causing grave losses. Every day, loud noise is emitted from mikes arranged on top of mosques in our country while giving Azaan. That sound is beyond permissible levels. On Fridays, the prayers in mosques are prolonged. It is a great inconvenience to people who have health issues, who are resting and teaching,” he explained.

Actor Danny Sura savours global acclaim for ‘Rani Rani Rani’

Mumbai– Danny Sura is being loved by the audiences in his new show titled ‘Vidrohi’. One can safely say that the actor is surely in a good place because along with the positive reactions from the audience towards ‘Vidrohi’, his feature film ‘Rani Rani Rani’ has also clinched the title for Best Feature Film at the 7th Annual DFW South Asian Film Festival.

The British-Indian actor is extremely elated with the news, as he told IANS,” I am super thrilled that ‘Rani Rani Rani’ won the Best Feature Film award at this year’s 7th Annual DFW South Asian Film Festival!”

He feels that the film bagging the award has made his efforts come to fruition. “It makes all the hard work worthwhile when audiences appreciate your film. It just goes to show that there is a space for independent cinema and having this award under our belt will make the film stand out from the crowd and only lead to better things,” he added.

In the past, he has been a part of some interesting projects like ‘Girl in the City’, ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ and ’21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897′ and with ‘Rani Rani Rani’ getting international acclaim, it’s only going to benefit him as an actor.

Talking about his experience of working in the film, Danny said, “Sharing the screen with Tannishtha Chatterjee and the rest of the cast was a pleasure. We all come from different backgrounds and hail from different countries and having this big melting pot of different cultures made the film unique in its look and narrative.”

‘Rani Rani Rani’ is a story of a female called Rani the caretaker at an abandoned factory, in a ghost village. What starts off as an ordinary day for Rani soon assumes a thrilling form. The character is trapped in the struggle for survival between a reckless husband on the one hand, and his brother and her ruthless sister-in-law on the other. But then she happens to chance upon a bunch of opportunists who are hellbent on proving the efficacy of their mysteriously acquired device to a potential buyer. It’s at this exact moment when the fortunes of the character seem set to change.

Meenakshi Chowdhary is Mahesh Babu’s heroine for Trivikram’s film

Hyderabad– Actress Meenakshi Chowdhary, who got onto everyone’s radar with her appearance alongside Sushanth in his recent movie ‘Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu’, has grabbed a huge offer. She is to star as the second heroine in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie.

Mahesh Babu has been roped in to play the hero in Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming movie. So, the makers have zeroed in on Meenakshi Chowdhary to play one of the female leads in the movie.

The makers are busy with the casting for the movie, and the main heroine is not yet finalised. This yet-to-be-titled movie is to get on the floors soon, as Mahesh Babu is currently busy wrapping up shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ alongside Keerthy Suresh.

Meenakshi is to share the screen with ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas in his upcoming movie ‘Salaar’, which is helmed by ‘KGF’ fame director Prashanth Neel. While Shruthi Haasan plays the female lead in ‘Salaar’, Meenakshi has an important role in the movie.

Meenakshi got instant fame after she grabbed the ‘Miss India’ title in 2018. Her recent appearance in ‘Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu’ has got her noticed by the biggies. Now that the lady is being offered good chances opposite Tollywood biggies, analysts believe she is set to grab many more opportunities.