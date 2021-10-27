Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, and more…

Aamir Khan’s salt and pepper look goes viral

Mumbai– Aamir Khan is one of the most influential stars of the Hindi film industry. As much as he’s an outstanding actor, he is also a trendsetter and recently, the ‘Dangal’ star made yet another style statement as he sported a salt and pepper look.

The actor was recently spotted with his white beard and hair. The video of him casually walking while sporting the look has gone viral leaving fans in awe of his style. The actor can be seen wearing a crisp white shirt paired with Carolina blue coloured pants and spectacles. With this look Aamir has cemented the fact that fashion, elegance and class are the things that come naturally to him.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ where he will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He had suffered an injury during the filming but continued to work despite being in pain to not disturb the film’s schedule.

The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama ‘Forrest Gump’ and will see Aamir reprising the role of the legendary Tom Hanks.

Why Rajkummar Rao is spooked by Archana Puran Singh

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been part of movies like horror comedy ‘Stree’ and the recent ‘Roohi’, shared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that he is scared of Archana Puran Singh after watching a show featuring her.

He told host Kapil Sharma: “I’ll share with you an incident that I think, I’ve never told you before. As a child I would never be scared of anything. You can send me anywhere, even in an old dark mansion. Then a horror show came. In its first episode, Archana maam starred in it. I saw her head was on a plate and she was sitting on top of a grave. I watched it alone. I thought I’ll be brave because I am not easily scared.”

Afterwards pointing towards Archana Puran Singh, he added: “Kapil sir, since that day, I don’t venture into the dark anymore. The way you scared me, I was really scared. The way you twisted your head on that plate, even today those visuals are imprinted on my mind.”

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will appear on the show as special guests to promote their movie ‘Hum Do Humare Do’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofaan’ to storm TV screens

Mumbai– After its OTT release, Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Toofaan’ will now reach out to an even wider base of the Indian audience with its world television premiere on Zee Cinema on October 31.

The film directed by maverick filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra portrays the journey of an extortionist who transforms into a boxer. The film marks Mehra and Akhtar’s second collaboration after the National Award-winning ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

Talking about his experience on working in the film, Farhan Akhtar who played the protagonist, said, “While working on ‘Toofaan’ I realised there are no shortcuts when you want to portray a character like Aziz. And through this experience I came to believe that there are no shortcuts in life. You have to persevere and keep challenging yourself.”

Adding further he said, “To showcase the character’s body transformation with utmost fidelity, I had to first put on a great deal of weight and then shed all of that to have a boxer’s physique. In short, there is nothing that should stop you if you have passion. That is the lesson of Aziz Ali’s journey. Don’t forget to watch the world television premiere of ‘Toofaan’ on Zee Cinema.”

The film which also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Mohan Agashe and Supriya Pathak Kapoor has been produced by Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures.

Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding pic: ‘Freedom to feed’

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn son and titled it “freedom to feed”.

Neha shared the picture, which currently has 82,000 likes on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting on a chair breastfeeding her son and covered his face.

“#Freedomtofeed,” she captioned the picture, as she smiled looking at the lens.

Neha and her actor husband Angad Bedi welcomed their second born earlier this month on October 3.

Angad had posted a picture and had written: “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well.”

“Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru Mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” Angad wrote.

The couple also have a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.

Diana Penty’s ‘Adbhut’ sneak peek from her shoot

Mumbai– Diana Penty’s performances have a certain charm. On camera, the actress appears a natural and her presence lights up the screen. The actress impressed with her work in ‘Shiddat’ and she is now set for ‘Adbhut’.

While her followers were intrigued to know about her next project, Diana recently broke the news about working on an intriguing project titled ‘Adbhut’. And now she is providing them a sneak peek from her shoot diaries.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel set against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. She did an interesting wordplay with her caption as she wrote, “Love at frost sight! ????”

Dressed in a stylish sweatshirt, a pair of denims and trendy sneakers, she gave a glimpse of the magical world to her followers as she topped her reel with the track, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Talking about ‘Adbhut’, this time, the actress will take the route of a spooky thriller for her part. The film’s shoot has already begun in Shimla and will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Sabbir Khan Films and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Films India in 2022. (IANS)