B.D. Nayak-Founded Architectural Group Named Society of Indo-American Architects and Designers

BOSTON—Indian American architect B.D. Nayak-founded group of architects and designers has been named as the Society of Indo-American Architects and Designers, or SAID. The group was founded in 2014.

“I have been organizing architects, designers, planners, interns, interior designers, and architectural students get together for the last seven years,” Mr. Nayak told INDIA New England News. “This year I have transferred my responsibilities to the younger generation, selected our chairperson and co-chairs, and gave a formal name to our group.”

Sindu Meier, Senior Associate at renowned William Rawn Associates Architects Inc., will serve as a chairperson. Devanshi Purohit, Associate Principal (Urban Design) at CBT, a nationally-known architectural firm, and Sampada Pulekar, an UX Designer/Architect, will be serving as Co-chairs.

SIAD’s mission is “To unite the Indian Architectural Community, share acquired knowledge, provide service and education to society, and mentorship to each other,” Mr. Nayak said in a statement.

All Massachusetts Architects and Designers are invited to join SIAD. Here are the links to our LinkedIn and Facebook groups:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/9088739/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/193232982789887/

You can also reach SIAD by calling Ms. Meier – 617 598 3317, Ms. Purohit – 617 646 5132 and Ms. Pulekar Ganu – 716 435 8898.