A Tragic Shooting Death of Lal Kishor Mahaseth, a 54-Year Old Stop N Save Convenience Store Owner in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MA–Lal Kishor Mahaseth, an owner and operator of Stop N Save Convenience store in Fall River, MA, was shot and found by a customer bleeding. He was 54. He was brought to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he soon died of his injuries.

“On October 18, 2021, at approximately 10:33 PM, the Fall River Police Department responded to Stop & Save located at 201 Rock Street after receiving multiple 911 calls. Upon arrival, responding officers located the store clerk lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Fall River Police said in a post on its Facebook page. “The clerk was pronounced deceased at Charlton Memorial Hospital a short time later.”

The Fall River Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individual pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Custadio at 508-324-2796 ext. 259 and /or tropper Robert Twitchell at 508-993-2016. Annynymous TIPS can also be made by contacting 508-672-TIPS (8477).

This is the third Massachusetts workplace homicide of the year. In June, Humberto Santos was shot to death in a Springfield convenience store. James Hillman died of his injuries after an assault at a Massachusetts Department of Youth Services facility that took place in June, according to the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, or MassCOSH.

Since 2015, 33 workers in a wide range of occupations have died from workplace violence injuries in Massachusetts. Violence in the workplace is the 3rd leading cause of workplace deaths, based on 2018 national data.

“The violent loss of Lal Kishor Mahaseth is tragic, and we are keeping his family, and friends in our thoughts,” said MassCOSH Executive Director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan. “Workplace violence can affect every one of us. It is time for employers and our elected leaders to seriously address this major workplace hazard for all our sakes.”