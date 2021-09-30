With 22 new signings in 18 months, Marriott International expands footprint In South Asia

New Delhi– On the heels of the 16th Hotel Investment Conference — South Asia (HICSA 2021), Marriott International, announced it has signed 22 new hotel agreements in South Asia — comprising India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal — in the past 18 months, expecting to add more than 2,700 rooms to its fast-growing portfolio. It is currently the hotel chain with the largest number of rooms in the South Asia region and expects to continue its solid growth with these new signings.

“In a highly unpredictable year, these signings are a testament to Marriott International’s resilience and agility in driving strong growth within a hospitality landscape that continues to evolve,” commented Rajeev Menon — President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. “It is a sign of confidence from our owners and franchisees who have been an integral part of our growth journey. We are grateful for their continued support and trust in the power of our brands as we continue to welcome back travellers.”

“These signings reinforce our commitment to South Asia as a high potential region where we continue to grow and engage with an expanding customer base by introducing more of Marriott’s brands and unique experiences in exciting destinations,” emphasized Kiran Andicot — Regional Vice President Development, South Asia, Marriott International. “We look forward to the opening of these new hotels in the future and to exploring future development opportunities throughout the region.”

Owner Desire for Luxury Brands

More than a third of the newly signed projects in South Asia in the last 18 months include hotels and resorts in the luxury tier, comprised of brands such as JW Marriott and W Hotels. This reflects travellers’ growing demand for bespoke and superb amenities and services. Travellers can anticipate the debut of the W Hotels brand in Jaipur with W Jaipur in 2024. Once opened, the hotel expects to disrupt the norms of traditional luxury with its iconic service, infectious energy, and innovative experiences. Rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole — present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit. Expecting to debut across several distinctive locations within South Asia over the next five years, travellers can look forward to JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa located at one of India’s most prominent wildlife sanctuaries, The Ranthambore National Park; JW Marriott Chennai ECR Resort & Spa on India’s beautiful southern coastline; JW Marriott Agra Resort & Spa in the land of the Taj Mahal; and the debut of the JW Marriott brand in Goa and Shimla — two of India’s most famous resort destinations — with JW Marriott Goa and JW Marriott Shimla Resort & Spa.

JW Marriott Hotel Bhutan, Thimphu, is expected to mark the debut of the JW Marriott brand in Bhutan, is anticipated to open in 2025 and offer curated experiences that celebrate the peaceful spirit of the land.

Maldives anticipates its second JW Marriott hotel in 2025, when the JW Marriott Resort & Spa, Embhoodhoo Finolhu — South Male Atoll featuring 80 pool villas is expected to open. The signing follows the newly opened The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, strengthening Marriott’s footprint on the famed leisure destination. (IANS)