“Welcome Back Zindagi” Musical Show Re-Scheduled for Dec. 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, MA—The “Welcome Back Zindagi” in-person musical event, which aims to celebrate life returning to normal after months of lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, has been re-scheduled to Dec. 3, 2021 in Lexington, MA, organizers of the event said.

The event was originally planned for Sept. 18 at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum in Lexington but was postponed under the new CDC and Town of Lexington health guidelines because of COVID.

The in-person musical evening has now been re-scheduled for Dec. 3 at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The organizers will host a pre-event social drink/dinner reception from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by the musical program from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

“We re-scheduled the event since indoor mask was made mandatory by Town of Lexington in August,” said Praveen Misra, one of the key organizers of the Welcome Back Zindagi show. “Now, situation is much better with more people are now vaccinated. We feel it’s safe to host the event in December as by that time many of our senior friends will have booster shot as well.”

Mr. Misra said that the team of local singers–Anuradha Palakurthi, Valentino Almeida, Raghu Saranathan, Suzana Naik, Rajeev Gangurde, Sankar Gangaikondan, and Ashu Patel–is looking forward to performing at the Welcome Back Zindagi with music loving friends on Dec. 3.

In addition to Mr. Misra, other organizing team members are Harish Dang and Bipin Parikh. Other players include Sound: Jawed Wahid and Sanjay Jain; Social Media: Manisha Jain; and Creative Input: Prashanth Palakurthi. The event is supported by Palakurthi Foundation and Juju Productions.

Mr. Misra said that those who had purchased ticket, but cannot make to the re-scheduled Dec.3 event, can request for a refund.