New York State rolls out Covid booster doses

New York– New York State announced on Monday that eligible New Yorkers could get Covid-19 booster doses with the launch of a new dedicated website for the purpose.

In a letter to the state health commissioner, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed a statement in this regard issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four groups of New Yorkers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at least six months after the primary vaccine series should or may receive their Covid-19 booster dose, according to a release by the state government.

The criteria for Covid-19 booster dose in New York are in line with recommendations by the CDC.

“A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will help particularly at-risk New Yorkers stay protected from the virus for longer. While the focus of our vaccination effort remains ensuring all unvaccinated New Yorkers get vaccinated, those who are booster eligible should waste no time receiving maximum protection from Covid-19 as soon as possible,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines, Hochul said. (IANS)