Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (Sep 26 – Oct 2)

New Delhi– Here’s a look at highlight films, shows, and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.
Bingo Hell (film on Amazon Prime, October 1)
Cast: L. Scott Caldwell, Adriana Barraza, Joshua Caleb Johnson
Direction: Gigi Saul Guerrero
The American horror film is the fifth instalment in the anthological ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ film series.
Shiddat (film on Disney+ Hotstar, October 1)
Cast: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty
Direction: Kunal Deshmukh
The plot of the movie will have two parallel stories focusing on the journey of two couples. (IANS)