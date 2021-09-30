Celebrating India’s climate action

New Delhi– The United Nations in India announced the launch of its climate campaign “We The Change”, which aims to showcase climate solutions pioneered by young Indians as a celebration of India’s climate leadership. Through the #WeTheChangeNow call to action, 17 young climate champions will invite young Indians to join the movement by sharing their climate action stories on the campaign website.

“The campaign — inspired by the stories of India’s young climate leaders — encourages us to adopt a more solution-based, innovative approach to fight climate change. We know solutions are already within reach to solve the present climate crisis. We hope that Page 1 of 6 through the #WeTheChangeNow campaign, we will inspire bolder climate action from people, communities and the national and state governments,” says Deirdre Boyd, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

The campaign will celebrate and curate innovative, sustainable and equitable climate solutions and actions being pioneered by young people in India. The focus is on strengthening engagement with governments and civil society for a more collaborative approach to climate action.

“We need enabling spaces for co-learning and collaboration for effective climate action. It’s inspiring to be part of a journey that allows me to meet other young people who are championing climate action and advocacy while collaborating with various policymakers and other climate stakeholders,” says Archana Soreng, young climate campaigner and member of the UN Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

India has shown great leadership in combating climate change through its strategic and timely climate policies. Currently, India is on track to meet its Paris Climate Agreement commitments and is likely to outperform its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in critical sectors, including renewable energy. Challenges remain, and the valuable contributions of young people in green action and recovery can propel breakthrough innovations to protect India and the world, especially the most vulnerable, from the impact of climate change.

Over the course of the campaign, We The Change will create spaces for young people, civil society, climate groups, media, and governments to collaborate through online dialogues, discussions, and face-to-face interactions.

The campaign’s 17 young climate leaders represent innovation and action across diverse sectors, including renewables, forest management, financing, climate entrepreneurship, sustainable agriculture, disaster risk reduction, ecosystem restoration, water conservation and waste management.

“We can still make a difference, restore our planet and make peace with nature. These 17 young climate leaders, the faces of the ‘We The Change’ movement, are showing us the way ahead towards climate justice and climate action. Their stories have inspired me and I hope they inspire people everywhere to share their climate actions, big or small, using #WeTheChangeNOW,” says Dia Mirza, UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable development Goals, Actor and Producer, who has lent her support to the digital campaign. (IANS)