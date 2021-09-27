Boston Federal Reserve Executive Vice President Jim Cunha to Share Some Exciting News With the TiECON East Attendees This Friday

BOSTON– Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Executive Vice President Jim Cunha will share some exciting news with the TiECON East attendees this Friday at Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Cunha gives a preview of this TiECON East talk. To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

The annual TiECON East conference, which is organized by TiE Boston and scheduled for Oct. 1, 2021 at the Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA, is the largest conference of and for entrepreneurs and business executives in the Northeast.

All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and follow the CDC health guidelines. Major sponsors of the conference are Amazon, Microsoft, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arent Fox, Converge, Sittercity, Innospark, Thread Research, Progress and Embark.

Mr. Cunha leads the Federal Reserve’s Secure Payment efforts, which seeks to improve the safety, security, and resiliency of the U.S. payments system.

He is also spearheading the Boston Fed’s efforts to study, explore, and engage with distributed ledger technology, or blockchain, to determine applicability, potential benefits, and risks for internal and external uses.

Mr. Cunha is specifically focused on the evolution of the technology and its potential impact on the financial services sector. He is also responsible for the Bank’s digital currency research efforts.

Mr. Cunha is also responsible for the Mobile Payment Industry Workgroup, which is a collaborative industry effort to study and eliminate barriers to the adoption of mobile technology in payments.

He has worked at the Boston Fed since 1984. Prior to that, he worked at Fleet National Bank. He holds a bachelor’s in accounting and philosophy from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s in computer science from Rhode Island College.

Mr. Cunha serves as a member of the board of trustees of the Justice Resource Institute, a social justice nonprofit; is an ex-officio member of the board of directors at New England ACH Association, a payments education nonprofit; and was the former chairman of the board of Children’s Friend and Family Services of Salem, Mass.