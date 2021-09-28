Boost your pet’s health using Ayurveda

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– Ayurveda, the ancient system of holistic medicine is the oldest in the world and dates back to 6,000 BC. The system of wisdom applies to every living being.

Ayurveda focuses on helping a living being live in harmony with nature and this applies to our canine friends too. Very few pet parents are aware that pets too can benefit from Ayurveda.

In the ancient Ayurvedic texts, there is a mention of veterinary medicine that is focused on animal welfare, treatment therapies, management and surgery. Sali Hotra is regarded as the pioneer and is credited to be an animal healer. Using the various Ayurvedic techniques, pet owners can boost the overall health of their pets besides enhancing the well being of the pet animals.

Just like human beings, pets too consume information through five sense organs. What your pet touches, smells sees, hears and tastes directly or indirectly impacts their body and mind. Read on to learn how to boost the health and well being of your pet using Ayurvedic shared by Brindha Prabhu Co-founder of TABPS pets.

Ashwagandha can help in calming down your pet

Just like human beings, pets too sense the good and bad around them in their surroundings. The energy, vibrations and emotions at home can have an impact on the pets who share space with your family. However, what they cannot do is communicate what they are experiencing. They can only convey through their body language. A Vata-balancing herb like Ashwagandha can help in calming your pet.

Neem oil can enhance your dog’s auditory experience

The hearing ability of dogs is far more superior when compared to that of human beings. Unpleasant noise can leave your pet experience anxiety and increase stress. Thus, as a pet owner, make sure that your furry friend absorbs positive noise. Identify noise that disturbs your pet and shield your pets. A few drops of neem oil can be gently rubbed inside the dog’s ear. This will enhance the dog’s auditory experience.

Ayurvedic herbs can keep your pet hydrated

Being accepted by nature, pets will drink any water we give them. Just like pet owners fall ill when they consume unhealthy water, we must understand that pets too can become sick when they are given unclean and unhealthy water to drink. It is paramount that pets are provided with only clean and filtered water. This will keep your furry companions healthy and happy. As a pet owner, you can ensure that your pet consumers Ayurvedic herbs which are available in the liquid form. This can be given to pets either mixed in their meal or a few drops of the liquid herbs can be applied directly into his mouth.

Use the herb ï¿½Triphala to enhance the digestive health of your pet

Just like inappropriate food intake tells on the human body, when pets are fed with unhealthy food, the results can be devastating. As a pet parent, you can ensure that your canine or feline consumes a healthy and balanced diet. Ayurveda suggests that natural ingredients which are free from artificial colouring agents and processing components are highly recommended. The herb named Triphala, which is high in antioxidant properties, can support overall digestive health.

Use sesame oil or coconut oil to massage the foot of your dog

It is advised that pet owners stick to a routine for pets at home. As pet parents, we must ensure that the timetable is strictly followed. This will improve their overall health. Sesame oil or coconut oil can be used to massage the foot of your furry friend. The oil massage besides being nourishing also helps in releasing tension in the muscles and tendons. (IANS)