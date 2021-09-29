Bollywood roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kirti Kulhari, and more…

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th b’day in Rajasthan with Alia Bhatt

Jaipur– Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan’s Pali district along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt, in fact, posted the picture of the venue sitting on the banks of the dam and wrote “Happy birthday My Life.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdaan also joined them on the occasion.

The couple landed in Jodhpur three days back and since then have been travelling at different locations. The two were seen enjoying at Jawai Leopard hills.

The love birds, sources said, are searching for a perfect wedding destination for their much-awaited wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar: Always want films that portray women correctly

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she wants to do films that portray women correctly and she is thankful to the directors she has collaborated with because they shared the same vision for societal change.

Bhumi started her journey in Hindi cinema with the hit film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ in 2015. She was then seen in films such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Son Chiriya’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, and ‘Sandh Ki Aankh’ among others.

The actress is now looking forward to her upcoming line up, which includes ‘Mr. Lele’, ‘Badhaai Do’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

The actress said: “I have always been super confident of my film choices. I have always wanted them to be different and unique, preferably with a message and most importantly, portray women correctly.”

Bhumi added: “As a woman, I feel it is my duty to choose scripts that portray women with a lot of dignity. I’m happy that I have got the chance to play such characters due to the fantastic scripts that have come my way.”

Kirti Kulhari conducts ‘acting for the camera’ session at Himalayan Film Festival

Leh– Actress Kirti Kulhari delivered an insightful and interactive session on the topic ‘Acting for the Camera’ at the closing ceremony of the Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh.

The actress talked about a wide range of topics from her experience of doing theatre, her choice of films, and about her journey so far as an actor.

When asked to throw light on the socially relevant films she has done, Kirti said: “Cinema is a very powerful medium to bring about change and that’s the reason I am doing what I’m doing. For me being an actor is all about bringing a change. As an actor I’m here to talk about things that matter to me and what I feel matters for the greater good of society.”

She added: “For me what’s important is that every individual, whether male or female, is being empowered. The film ‘Pink’ for example is about consent. I know when I do a film like ‘Pink’, even if it makes 10 people think about the idea of consent, we have won. Every individual’s thinking matters.”

Kulhari also talked about the rise in opportunities because of OTT: “I never got my due before OTT. I’m very happy now to be here, at a time when so many new faces, such new talent is entering the industry not just actors but also directors and writers.”

Madhuri Dixit gives free ‘Garba’ classes on her online dance academy

Mumbai– Madhuri Dixit’s online dance academy has announced free ‘Garba’ classes to celebrate the spirit of Navratri.

The Dance with Madhuri Academy has created the #2021GarbaExperience campaign. The online dance academy will also give free classes where audiences can learn the classic Garba steps from the best choreographers.

Sharing her thoughts on the ‘Garba’ campaign, Madhuri Dixit said, “People are eagerly looking forward to play Garba, but the threat of the pandemic is still not over.”

“Dance With Madhuri wanted to make sure people do not miss the opportunity of it and hence we provided a platform where people can stay at the safety of their homes and still have fun playing and learning Garba from the very best,” she added.

The audiences can participate in the dance contest and top 9 entries performances will be featured one by one daily on their social media platform from October 7 – 14 and will be given free academy subscription and certificates. One grand winner will get a personalised video message from Madhuri Dixit herself.

Singer-actress Amika Shail gears up for ‘Intention’

Mumbai– Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail has completed shooting for the first schedule of the web film titled ‘Intention’. As the actress is finding her space on OTT, she says such platforms are giving a chance to tell stories that are otherwise non-conventional and do not get visibility in mainstream feature films.

Talking about the film Amika said, “This film is an edge of the seat thriller that will keep the viewers hooked as to what may happen at the very next moment. The story is very fresh, and it’s about three friends who have been contracted for theft – but end up getting trapped in the house they entered to rob, and get murdered one by one. I am sure that the viewers are going to enjoy every moment of it.”

The actress who was last seen in Alt Balaji’s show ‘Hai Taubba: Chapter 3’ essaying a pivotal role said, “The best part of the OTT boom is that non-conventional stories are getting a great platform to be showcased. The audiences are also getting to see something different from the run of the mill stories which were often seen in Bollywood. I hope that this new age of cinema will be here to stay even after the pandemic gets over,” said Amika as she signed off for the moment.”

The web film ‘Intention’ also features Ali Asgar, Rahul Dev, Brahma Mishra, and Ruslaan Mumtaa, among others. (IANS)