Bollywood Roundup: Huma Qureshi, Urvashi Rautela, Shivam Khajuria, and more…

Huma Qureshi to walk the Tashkent Film Fest red carpet

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi is all geared up for the Tashkent Film Festival. On Monday, she left for the prestigious festival, which has a long Indian association dating back to Raj Kapoor’s visit to its inaugural edition in 1968. Once a cultural showpiece of the Soviet Union, the Festival is now hosted by Uzbekistan.

Huma will walk the red carpet and also be a part of events such as ‘New Uzbekistan’, which will be dedicated to youth and public health, ‘Pearl of the Silk Road’ and ‘Days of World Cinema’.

The actress was much-applauded for her role in the political web series “Maharani”, inspired by the rise of Rabri Devi in Bihar. She also appeared in the Zack Snyder zombie heist film, “Army of the Dead”, which had a successful run on Netflix.

The Festival, which starts on Tuesday and continues till October 3, will be attended by international celebrities such as Timur Bekmambetov, Luc Besson, Gerard Depardieu, Rob Minkoff, and Steven Seagal.

Twin Peaks: Urvashi Rautela delighted to win two awards

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was honoured with awards for Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 and Best Humanitarian Award presented by Amruta Fadnavis for her charity work.

Urvashi her happiness saying: “I am genuinely and deeply grateful for this honour and it is a privilege to receive these two awards for Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 and Best Humanitarian Award for Urvashi Rautela foundation for my charity work. I was presented the award by Amruta Fadnavis ma’am. I would even like to thank Mid-Day, for awarding me with such a rare title.”

She adds: “I would like to thank my father (Manvar Singh Rautela), my mother (Meera Rautela), and my little brother (Yashraj Singh Rautela) for bringing me up well and teaching me good Indian values. I promise to contribute to the welfare of my country and keep making India proud.”

Urvashi will be soon seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is also going to play the lead in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. She will also be making her Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.

Shivam Khajuria to break his bad boy image with new show

Mumbai– Shivam Khajuria, who was last seen essaying the antagonist ‘Naveen’ in his debut TV show ‘Molkki’, is excited to play a protagonist in the upcoming show ‘Mann Sundar’.

He says: “Like any other actor even I literally wanted to play a protagonist. And my dream is coming true. I’m really excited about the show. I will be seen playing the character of Nihar Goyal who is a rich, carefree handsome hunk. Even though he’s a brat there is still innocence and he actually feels bad about people when they are in trouble and he tries to help them. He is not heartless.”

The actor says after playing a very negative role he is happy to break his image.

“During ‘Molkki’ people hated me for my on screen image as I used to misbehave with girls. I didn’t care what’s right or wrong and only cared to follow what my parents wanted me to. But now I’m sure that will break that image and create a new one with lots of positivity. I’m sure the audience will fall for my good boy image. As in this show they will see me as a totally opposite person. I care for people around me and take my own decisions. I don’t follow anyone blindly.”

Advertising body honours Anil Kapoor as Brand Endorser of the Year

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor has been awarded the Brand Endorser of the Year award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) here recently.

Anil, who currently endorses 13 brands, was awarded at the IAA Leadership Summit.

Talking about the honour, Anil tells IANS: “It is humbling to receive the Brand Endorser of the Year Award by IAA. Nothing feels better than knowing brands trust you with their products and are ready to mount the campaign on your shoulder. For me, a brand endorsement is more of a responsibility than a job.”

International Advertising Association, with IAA Leadership Awards, honours Excellence in Marketing that has had a direct impact on a product or service in terms of overall growth for the brand and company every year.

Meanwhile, on the work front Anil will be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also has ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

Sonnalli Seygall slays in glam avatar in Punjabi single ‘Churi’

Mumbai– Actress Sonnalli Seygall features in the latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Churi’.

The Punjabi single, written by Khan Bhaini and composed by Sycostyle Music, has been sung by Khan Bhaini and Shipra Goyal.

In the video directed by B2gether Pros, Sonnalli features in a glam avatar. The video has been shot across picturesque locales of Chandigarh, Patiala and Ladakh.

Talking about the video, the actress said: “The idea of the video is very cool as I am not playing a damsel in distress here. I am racing cars, going head-to-head with the male lead, Khan. So, it’s a very interesting video, super fun and super high on energy with beautiful lyrics.”

The actress further revealed that having her roots in Punjab makes the experience all the more exciting.

“Being a Punjabi and a Punjabi music lover myself, it’s always a delight to do Punjabi songs. Last year I did a song with Parmish Verma, which was my Punjabi music video debut. I think Punjabis make the best music and their videos are really fun,” Sonnalli said.

‘Churi’ has released under the label of Street Gang Music. (IANS)