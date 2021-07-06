“Welcome Back Zindagi” Musical Evening Set for Sept. 18 in Lexington, MA

LEXINGTON, MA—A group of Bollywood music aficionados are organizing a musical evening appropriately dubbed “Welcome Back Zindagi” on Sept. 18, 2021 at Scottish Rite Masonic Museum in Lexington, MA.

Key organizers include Praveen Misra , Harish Dang and Bipin Parikh. Other players are: Sound: Sanjay Jain; Social Media:: Manisha Jain; and Creative Input: Prashanth Palakurthi. The event is supported by Palakurthi Foundation and Juju Productions.

“After almost one and half year of lockdown, now it’s time to celebrate the freedom we are getting back in our life (Zindagi),” said Mr. Misra. “This event is to socialize, meet friends and celebrate with drinks, food and music.”

This will be the first live Indian music event in Greater Boston after nearly 18 months of lockdown due to COVID-19.

Here are the details of the event:

Date: Sept. 18, 2021.

Reception: 4:30 -6:30 PM: Cocktails/Dinner by Masala Art.

Musical Show: 6:30-8:30: Musical show by popular singers of Boston.

Venue: Scottish Rite Masonic Museum, Lexington, MA.