TiE Boston Launches Pitch Competition to Support Female Founders: $100K for the Global Winner and Cash Prizes for Boston

BOSTON -TiE Boston, which continues its commitment to support women entrepreneurs, announced a TiE Boston Women Pitch Competition that will take place on September 15th.

The 1st, 2nd, 3rd place prize amounts will be $5K, $3K and $1K, respectively and the Boston winner will have an opportunity to compete for $100k in Dubai at the TiE Global Women Pitch Competition.

Analysis from Boston Consulting Group shows that closing the entrepreneurship gender gap could boost Global GDP by approximately 3% to 6%, boosting the global economy to $5 trillion.

TiE Women’s vision is to embrace, engage, and empower female entrepreneurs across the globe, no matter the size of the business, origin, standing, or background, said TiE Boston President Anu Chitrapu.

“Women play a pivotal role in the TiE Boston ecosystem. They comprise 50% of our Board and represent every aspect of the entrepreneurial ecosystem including entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, executives and service providers,” said Mr. Chitrapu. “Join us to take women-led entrepreneurship in Boston to the next level.”

Entrepreneurs with businesses that have the potential for a global scale will be eligible for the title and meet the following criteria:

● Female Founded/Co-Founded

● Company Less Than 7 Years Old

● Product/Service is commercially available

● Registered Sales.

Applications close August 20th and there is no fee to apply. After applications close, a review committee will determine 8 regional finalists to pitch in-person (Boston/Cambridge) on September 15th to a panel of judges to determine the Boston Winner.

The 1st Place TiE Boston Winner will fly to Dubai to compete at the TiE Women Global Competition with her travel and hotel being covered. To compete in Dubai, the Boston Finalist will need to be a current member in good standing or join prior to competing at the Global Competition on October 17th.

In 2020, TiE Boston sent Florence Furaha, Founder & CEO of MeetCaregivers, an innovative online marketplace for senior care, to compete in the $100K Pitch Competition in Dubai.

“It’s great to see TiE Boston supporting female entrepreneurs and highlighting the fact that women from anywhere in the world have the skills, passion, talents to build scalable companies, and make a great impact in our society,” said Furaha, Founder & CEO of Meetcaregivers. “Participating in the TIE Women Global Competition was fantastic! Traveling to Dubai and having a chance to pitch was an amazing experience and I had a chance to connect with investors, judges and other amazing female founders.”