The power of words for your child’s emotional growth

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Taking care of your child’s emotional growth has never been more important than it is today, owing to the pandemic. There are numerous tools readily available and easy to teach so kids can learn and practice affirmations. Affirmations are positive statements that are encouraging and motivational. Kids can receive positive affirmations from others, like their parents or teachers, and they can learn to use them when they talk to themselves or think about things.

Inspired by her one-year-old son, Mumbai-based momtrepreneur, Amrita Aswani, a long-term practitioner of positive affirmations and Founder of Summer Stories, recently released her first book called ‘A to Z Affirmation & Wellness book for kids’.

She speaks to us about how creating a healthy habit of positive self-talk and using affirmations on a daily basis can empower your child, and boost their self-confidence.

Building Self Confidence

As important as it is for parents to encourage, support and love their children, it is equally important for children to learn to create these feelings within themselves. Children learn their behaviour from their environment, and the rewiring of their brains from various experiences in life. Affirmations are an effective tool to keep them in a positive direction and directly help them with their inner self-confidence.

Breaking Societal Patterns

Bullying is one major factor which plays an important role in forming negative beliefs from the outside world. For example if a child is bullied and hears things like ‘You are good for nothing’ or ‘You are a loser’, he might start believing in those things. But if at home he is using positive affirmations like I am worthy, I am secured then it can definitely help in his overall confidence. We all have our moments of self doubts and fears and that’s okay. The problem is when we keep repeating these statements and it becomes a part of our beliefs.

Processing Emotions

Kids who have a more positive outlook are generally happier and better equipped to handle stress. Affirmations not only boost self-esteem and promote a growth mindset, but they also help combat intrusive negative thoughts. If your child is prone to negative thinking, never fear! We can train our brains to think more positively.

Power of Repetitiveness

Children need to hear over and over again what makes them unique. They are now competing against a world where social media and media in general is sending them the message that they aren’t good enough, so it’s important they learn to be their own cheerleaders.

Inculcating the habit of Journaling

The book that I have written is more of a personal journal for every kid. Journaling is a great way to know how you are feeling and what you are thinking. I am sure there are many parents out there who want to teach their kids how to think positively and believe in their capabilities. (IANS)