Reena Roy shares about working experience with Jeetendra

Mumbai– Actress Reena Roy and disco king Bappi Lahiri will be seen as special guests in the upcoming episodes of singing based reality-show “Indian Idol Season 12”.

A contestant Danish Khan will light up the stage as he will be seen singing one of Reena’s memorable song “Aadmi musafir hai aata hai jata hai”.

After his performance, the actress shared a few insightful anecdotes from her shooting days.

She says: “You have sung this song beautifully, Danish. Keep up with the good work. Your singing took me back to those good old days. This particular song was shot in Kashmir and all of us, including the crew members, stayed in the city for a month to complete the shoot. Back then, most of the crew brought their kids along to the sets and post the pack up, we gathered together and played games and finished our dinner by 7.30 in the evening.”

She talked about the punctuality of Jeetendra: “Jeetendra has been my co-actor in most of the films with Late Jay Om Prakash Films. Believe me, when I say that I have never seen any actor, even Amitabh Bachchan being as punctual as Jeetendra. I still remember, if we ever had an early morning shoot, Jeetu used to call everyone at 5 a.m. and he made sure that we all got ready for the shoot as quickly as possible.

“So much so, that a lot of times, we ended up completing the shoot way before the schedule itself. Jeetu has always been a pleasure to work with and I admire his extraordinary energy and zeal of motivation that he continues to inspire us with.”

