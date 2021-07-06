Priyanka Chopra poses with her ‘firework’ Nick Jonas

London–Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture with her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas, whom she lovingly calls her “firework”.

In a throwback picture Priyanka posted on her Instagram story on Monday according to India time, the actress is seen dressed in a grey and white striped dress paired with sunglasses. She holds on to Nick’s arm. The singer is dressed in a blue, red and white shirt, which somewhat matches the American flag. Priyanka, too, celebrates July 4, the American Day of Independence, in her caption.

“My firework @nickjonas.. Happy 4th of July #throwback,” she wrote as caption.

Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release. (IANS)