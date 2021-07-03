Prashanth Palakurthi on First Ever Hollywood-Bollywood Mega Musical Concert to Vaccinate India on July 7

BOSTON—Tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Prashanth Palakurthi, along with his wife, Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi, is organizing the first ever joint Hollywood-Bollywood mega musical concert on July 7 to bring attention and resources to vaccinate India against COVID-19 on a massive scale.

Bollywood biggies Katrina Kaif, A.R. Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, Zubin Mehta, Nishat Khan and Ranjani Gayatri Sisters have joined American stars Gloria Estefan, Sting, Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox, Yoyo Ma, Josh Groban, Aasif Mandvi, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Pia Toscano, Fareed Zakaria, Anuradha Juju Palakurthi and Liam Neeson for the virtual fundraiser concert, which will be held on July 7.

In an exclusive video interview, Mr. Palakurthi talks about how the idea for such a mega concert came about and how quickly it gathered momentum in both Hollywood and Bollywood.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

For more information about the concert or contributing to the cause, please visit: www.VaxIndiaNow.com .

The concert, ‘Vax.India.Now’ is an initiative by the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation to support India’s urgent vaccination drive. Vax.India.Now will be streamed globally by CNN Digital, and al contributions will be directed to carefully vetted charities operating in mostly rural India. Vax.India.Now is being produced by JuJu Productions, Charles Goldstuck, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment and Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection.

Mr. Palakurthi is the founder of Reflexis Systems, which was acquired by Zebra Technologies Corporation last year for $575 million.

He has spent over 25 years with enterprises in Europe, Asia, Caribbean and the USA – advising them on the Alignment of Business and IT Strategies. He is a double graduate with Masters in Mathematics and Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences in India. He is a frequent contributor to educational programs at his Alma Mater and other charities.