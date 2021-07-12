By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Veteran fashion designer Manish Malhotra has collaborated with Blenders Pride to design its limited-edition pack. He says his legacy, built over 30 years, is highlighted on the packaging, which embodies a seamless “blend of fine craftsmanship” that reflects his “signature style of glam and romance”.

IANSlife speaks to the design maestro to know more:

Tell us about your collaboration with Blenders Pride for the limited edition?

Manish: The limited-edition pack, in collaboration with Blenders Pride, is a true representation of my vision and spirited style, and brings together the precision and the bold, rich character of Blenders Pride on the same canvas. It embodies a seamless blend of fine craftsmanship that persuades the consumers to ï¿½taste the real stardom’ so one can celebrate the exquisite taste and unmatched quality of the pack.

How it resonates with your personal style?

Manish: The pack reverberates with a contemporary design that represents glamourous curations, something that has been synonymous with my personal style for a long time. Inspired by the skillfully crafted smooth blend, the limited-edition design is adorned with intricate patterns with warm metallic accents and tones that build a sense of glamour and celebration. My legacy, built over 30 years, is highlighted on the pack, which embodies a seamless blend of fine craftsmanship that reflects my signature style of glam and romance.

Has the pandemic changed how fashion is perceived today?

Manish: The pandemic has changed a lot of things in the world and the fashion industry is no different. The pandemic saw the arrivals of lounge sets and comfort dressing. Minimalistic is the route most people are taking today.

Did the pandemic bring any change to your design aesthetics in any way?

Manish: I got a lot of time to catch up on my reading. I read books on design and the old Indian crafts. I also went through all my previous work. Some of the craft I’m bringing back and some new creations that I’ve worked on. I launched my collection ï¿½Ruhaaniyat’ and ï¿½Nooraniyat’ soon after the lockdown ended. These were the work of my ideas during that time.

What do you think will be the aftermath of the pandemic on Indian fashion industry?

Manish: The fashion industry, like every other industry, has been affected by the pandemic and it will take a while till things get back to normal. But the most paramount priority is to make sure that all our loved ones and all are okay and healthy. I pray that everything should get back to normal soon and we are again looking forward to fashion shows, red carpets, movies and the magnificent weddings that our Indian fashion industry is known for. For now, we just need to think positively and hope for everyone’s well-being. (IANS)