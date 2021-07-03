MIT Panel of Experts Joins Vax.India.Now

BOSTON- As part of the 7th of July fundraiser to support Vax.India.Now, the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation will host a panel of experts to share experiences on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. The group includes:

– Bruce Walker, Founding Director of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard

– Cecilia Stuopis, Medical Director and Department Head, MIT Medical

– Anette Hosoi, Associate Dean of the MIT School of Engineering; Professor of Mechanical Engineering

– Parag Pathak, MIT Class of 1992 Professor of Economics and

– Chris Caplice, Executive Director of the MIT’s Center for Transportation & Logistics.

Among the topics discussed will be vaccine efficacy and effective supply chain strategies for rapid vaccine rollout; balancing societal needs; modeling for herd immunity; and strategies for reopening universities, businesses, and society.

Mr. Vijay Joshi, the CEO of the Press Trust of India, will be the moderator.

Said Anuradha Juju Palakurthi “The slow return to normalcy in the USA was a path of thoughtful and smart plans. As always when the rubber meets the road these plans had to be re-thought. India’s deployment plans can benefit by evaluating the relevancy of these experiences. The VaxIndiaNow event is grateful to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology team for offering insights of value.”

Vax.India.Now will be Globally livestreamed at 8pm on July 7 by CNN and Dreamstage.live. The event will available for viewing on both vaxindianow.com and CNN’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CNN. To view a trailer of Vax.India.Now click here: https://youtu.be/f5M6hrpXC60

Vax.India.Now is sponsored by Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, a project of The Giving Back Fund, an IRS approved 501©3 public charity (EIN 04=3367888).

Vax.India.Now is being produced by JuJu Productions, Charles Goldstuck, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment and Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection.