Michael B. Jordan opens up on working on a project in India

New Delhi–Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has garnered a major fanbase all across the globe with his screen presence in films like “Fruitvale Station”, “Creed” and as the comicbook supervillain Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther”. He has opened up about his thoughts on working in Hindi cinema.

Over the years, several international stars including Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith, Denise Richards, Clive Standen, Ben Kingsley and Toby Stephens among others have trekked Bollywood, in fullfledged roles or cameo appearances. Has Jordan, who has a whopping fan following of over 17.7 million on Instagram and 1.3 million on Twitter, ever thought of working in a Hindi film?

Pat came the reply from Jordan to IANS: “I actually have.”

“In the sense I have thought about it. I love people. India is some place I never had the opportunity to go to just yet. But (I) would love to work on a project over there. Like a joint production on something. I think that would be pretty cool,” the actor added.

Jordan’s latest release was “Without Remorse”, on OTT in April. The film takes him into the world of bestselling author Tom Clancy’s espionage and military-ops. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the film revolves around Clancy’s 1993 novel of the same name and casts him as John Clark.

The film also stars Guy Pearce, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, Lauren London and Jacob Scipio in pivotal roles. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)