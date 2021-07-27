Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev’s single ‘Dil lauta do’ out

Mumbai– Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev have come together for a soulful single titled ‘Dil lauta do’. The video features Saiyami Kher and Sunny Kaushal.

Payal Dev has also composed the song which has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal shared: “There is a special place in my heart for love songs that are within the heartbreak zone because they draw out all the emotions from you as an artist. I hope my fans enjoy it.”

Jubin and Payal had earlier collaborated on the romantic single “Tum hi aana” from the film “Marjaavaan”.

“Tum hi aana received a lot of love and it was great collaborating with Jubin again on Dil lauta do. It’s an intense track that will leave you with a feeling of love and longing,” Payal Dev said.

Shot in the picturesque locales of Leh, Ladakh, the video of ‘Dil lauta do’ featuring Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher, has been directed by Navijit Buttar.

Sunny Kaushal shared: “The first time I heard Dil lauta do, I literally fell in love with it because it had that old-school vibe to it. Navjit sir and the team have a knack of picking out the ideal locations that suit the narrative, characters and the song.”

“It was a nostalgic moment for me to shoot in Ladakh. The weather conditions were difficult but I’m glad we went through the trouble because the song turned out beautiful. I had the best time shooting with Sunny and I wish we had more time there,” informed Saiyami.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, “Dil lauta do” has released on the YouTube channel of T-Series. (IANS)