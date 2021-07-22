India, Pakistan armies share sweets at Line of Control on Eid

New Delhi– On the occasion of Eid, India and Pakistan armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Indian Army said that it was done as “a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival”.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha and as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival, India and Pakistan Armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara.

“The event was held when both the armies have been strictly following the ceasefire agreement along the LoC.”

Armies of both the countries exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar and Kupwara. The armies also exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district.

The event has been held when both the Armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on the Line of Control.

The ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence building measure in the backdrop of ongoing ceasefire between both the countries

Also at international border, the troops of Border Security Force and men of Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets. The troops met at Hiranager, Samba, Ramgarh, RS Pura, Arnia and Pargwal Sectors of International Border of Jammu.

A BSF spokesperson said that exchange of sweets also took place at joint check post at Attari in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

The force looks after around 2,290 kilometer International Border between two countries that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan up to Gujarat. (IANS)