India Day Returns to Boston’s Iconic Hatch Memorial Shell on Aug. 15

BOSTON—India Day, the annual India’s Independence Day organized by India Association of Greater Boston, this year returns to Boston’s iconic Hatch Memorial Shell on the banks of Charles River, IAGB said in a statement. Due to pandemic, IAGB celebrated India Day virtually last year, and prior to that the event was celebrated at Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

Traditionally, IAGB has held India Day at Hatch Shell for many decades.

“India Association of Greater Boston cordially invites you to attend India Day Festival 2021 at the Hatch Shell in Boston! This event has been IAGB’s signature event for the last several decades and continues to remain close to the heart of the thousands of Indian-American families all over New England,” IAGB statement said. “IAGB is one of the first to host such a large event in Boston after the pandemic restrictions were lifted.”

The celebration this year will take place on August 15th at the Hatch Memorial Shell located at the Charles River Esplanade, David Mugar Way in Boston. The Hatch Shell is an iconic Boston landmark that unites and enriches the Boston community with vital arts, culture, and green open space. This sprawling open venue is Boston’s epicenter for large outdoor performances and open-air events.

The Event has free entry for all, IAGB said.

“The day promises to be full of fun for all ages, for our Indian and American friends, business folks, vendors, and all adults and children. We will have dazzling cultural performances exhibiting many local talents and arts,” IAGB said. “Berklee College of Music and many other local groups will participate. IAGB encourages our community members to come join the vibrant India Day celebrations/”

Surrounding the activity will be the vibrant exhibition booths from various corners of our community. Please visit iagb.org/sponsorship for exhibition booths and advertisements and showcase your product services to the larger Indian American community. Please contact us at iagb@iagb.org for corporate sponsorships and corporate exhibition booths

Tasty Indian food is also a highlight of IAGB events, and this year promises to be even better with multiple restaurants bringing mouthwatering cuisines from all parts of India.

“We invite everybody with their families and friends to visit us for this event. Volunteers and local authorities will help us conduct this event in a safe, peaceful, and organized manner,” IAGB said.

Event Schedule: 3 pm – 7 pm ET, Sunday August 15th, 2021.

In addition to the grand celebration, IAGB has been working with many towns and cities in the Greater Boston and will be hosting flag raising events for two weeks from August 1st in over 50 towns.

Elected representations from town/city and Federal and community leaders will be joining in various towns to raise US and Indian flags to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day celebration.

Visit iagb.org for more information on flag raising events in your or neighboring town(s).

IAGB is the oldest and one of the leading Indian American organizations in New England. It serves the Indian American communities in the New England Region. IAGB strives to foster a strong Indian American social, civic, cultural and community presence in New England.