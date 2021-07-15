Identifying and resolving problems arising from past experiences

New Delhi– Do you want to believe in yourself and your ability to be content with who you are? If the answer is yes, then “A Manual for Being Human” (Simon & Schuster) is the book you need to read.

Do you want to understand how your childhood affects who you are today? How it affects your relationship with yourself and others? How school, bullying, gender expectations and even social media you consume each day affects your emotional wellbeing? Do you want to know what your emotions actually are, where they come from and how to manage them when they threaten to overwhelm you?

In this practical and insightful guide, Dr Sophie Mort will help you to understand why we all feel anxious, stressed, insecure and down from time to time. Her three-step methodology, developed through years of experience supporting people to make genuine change in their lives, will help you to identify problems arising from past experiences and current life events, look at the patterns, bad habits and negative cycles that may be keeping you stuck, and then draws on established, proven therapeutic techniques such as mindfulness, journaling, self-compassion, grounding and breathing and relaxation techniques to provide a toolkit of go — to techniques to use any time.

Reassuring, knowledgeable and kind, Dr Mort offers support to those feeling lost at sea in today’s troubling times and gives you the tools you need to help get the most out of life.

Dr Mort has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a masters in neuroscience and a doctorate in clinical psychology, and is one of the few clinical psychologists in the world right now taking psychology out of the therapy room. Since 2018 she has helped thousands manage their emotional wellbeing by sharing her psychological expertise on Instagram, on her blog and through her online private practice. Dr Mort is an expert for the mindfulness app Happy Not Perfect and has been featured in global outlets including Vice Magazine, Girlboss, Psych Central and Teen Vogue. “A Manual for Being Human” is her first book. (IANS)