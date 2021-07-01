IBM announces Lingraju Sawkar as India President of Kyndryl

New Delhi– Lingraju Sawkar will be the India President of Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, the company announced on Thursday.

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure with the industry’s most experienced services experts.

Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021 and Sawkar’s appointment is a key step in creating Kyndryl’s new global leadership model, which has been simplified to accelerate decision-making and bring expertise and skills closer to its customers, the company said.

“I am pleased that Lingraju will lead our team in India, a key market and innovation base for Kyndryl. His strong customer relationships and knowledge of the services market will be critical as we help our customers reach their peak digital performance and achieve their biggest ambitions,” said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl’s Chief Executive Officer.

Sawkar is currently General Manager of IBM Global Technology Services for India/South Asia, India’s leading Services Integrator for IT Infrastructure Managed Services.

He previously led the transformation of IBM Global Technology Services in India/South Asia, establishing it into a next-generation services value integrator.

“I am very excited to take on this role to serve our customers’ technology transformations which is a great responsibility because these are the vital systems that power human progress,” said Sawkar.

Kyndryl also announced it will create an integrated global practice for customers, combining managed services, advisory services and implementation. (IANS)