Fashion Icon Masaba on Chai With Manju: What’s next for Her in 2021, and Yes That Show on Netflix: Masaba Masaba

BOSTON—Masaba, who features in series Masaba Masaba on Netflix, is probably the biggest and youngest fashion icon in India today.

She was 19 when Masaba presented her first collection at Lakme, called “Katran.” At 20, she started her own brand, House of Masaba Fashions, one of India’s biggest fashion brands. More recently, her Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, has made her a superstar.

In an exclusive video interview on Chai With Manju, Masaba talks about latest fashion trends, how her childhood shaped her values and made who is she today, and how it is like to work with her mom, the legendary Bollywood and theater actress Neena Gupta.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

In the Netflix show, Masaba and Neena play their fictionalised versions. The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items.

A true entrepreneur who describes “fashion as the bridge between art and commerce,” Masaba has seen amazing success with online sales of her fashion products as well.