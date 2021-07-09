Diljit Dosanjh shares appreciation post for Lily Singh

Mumbai– Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Friday uploaded a picture with Indian-Canadian comedian Lily Singh, popularly known as Superwoman, appreciating the fact that she has made it on her own in Hollywood and adding that she is an amazing person.

“We Are Very Proud Of You @lilly Punjabi Kudi Te Hollywood ch Apna Ghar Apni Mehnat Naal.. Kisey Di Sifarish Te Ni. GURU MAHARAJ SAB DE SUPNE POOREY KAREY (We are very proud of you Lily. A Punjabi girl building a home of her own in Hollywood with hard work. Without any recommendations. May Guru Maharaj fulfil everyone’s dreams),” Diljit captioned the image.

He added: “P.S — I know Mai Tired Lagda 2 Din Ton Shoot Kar rahe Sutta Ni Proper.. Par Punjabi Get Together Miss Ni Karde (I know I look tired. Shooting for two days, but not missing Punjabi get-togethers).” (IANS)