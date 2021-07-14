Cold mezze brunch with Falafel

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– A favourite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, falafel is one food that certainly deserves its own day of recognition. This Middle Eastern food is one of the world’s favourite chickpea treats either served wrapped up in a loaf of pita bread or served with salad and sauces. No matter how this dish is served, falafel is absolutely delicious in every way, and you can include falafel into your meals in creative ways.

Culinary expert and Food Stylist Vindhya Karwa, who runs the Instagram page Vinsplate, shares the recipe of cold mezze brunch meal to enjoy Falafel.

Falafel recipe:

Ingredients

* 1 cup soaked green split gram

*.1/2 cup onion, roughly chopped

*.1 cup coriander roughly chopped (about a one large bunch)

* 1 cup cilantro, roughly chopped (about a one large bunch)

* 3 green chillies

* 3 garlic cloves

* 1 tsp cumin

* 1 tsp salt

* oil for frying

Making:

* Drain and rinse the split gram and add them to your food processor

* Add the onion, cilantro, garlic, chillies, cumin, salt, to the food processor and pulse several times until it resembles the texture of coarse sand

* Transfer the falafel mixture to a bowl

* Refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes to one hour

* Use your hands, an ice cream scoop or falafel scoop to form the falafel into balls or patties. If you find the mixture is too wet, you can add another tablespoon of chickpea flour or gram flour. If it’s too dry and crumbly, you can add a teaspoon or two of water or lemon juice

* Once the falafel are formed, you can fry or bake them

Pita recipe:

* 1 tablespoon active yeast

* 1 1/4 cup warm water

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 1 tbsp olive oil

* 3 to 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour

Making:

* Dissolve yeast in warm water for about 5 minutes in the bowl

* Add salt, olive oil and 1 ï¿½ cups flour and knead it

* Add additional flour until a rough, shaggy mass is formed. *Knead 8 minutes until dough is smooth and elastic. Add more flour if it is too sticky

* Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and divide into six pieces for large pitas or ten for smaller

* Form dough into balls, then flatten with a rolling pin into ï¿½ inch thick discs. Try and keep an even thickness as this is what helps them ‘puff’.

* Let rest on the floured surface 30-40 minutes until slightly puffed

* While the dough is resting, preheat oven to 425F

* With a large spatula, flip the rounds of dough upside down onto a baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes until light golden

Hummus:

Ingredients –

* 2 cups boiled chickpeas

* 2 cloves garlic whole

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 1/4 teaspoon cumin

* 1/2 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste

* 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice or more to taste

* 1/2 cup of water all the water may not be used

* Warm the olive oil in a small skillet over low heat. Drop in the garlic cloves and simmer 5 minutes to flavour the olive oil, stirring occasionally so they don’t burn then remove from heat and discard the garlic

* Add the chickpeas to the food processor along with the olive oil, cumin, salt and lemon juice

* Pulse until the check peas are coarsely chopped, then begin adding the water a little at a time

* When the hummus reaches a creamy consistency, taste and adjust the salt and lemon juice according to your own preferences

* Top it with sesame seed and extra virgin olive oil/chilli oil.

Use a little curd in the hummus blend. It helps the hummus bind properly giving it a nice texture.

Beetroot and Peanut Salad Recipe

* 2 cups beetroot, julienne

* 3/4 cup roasted peanuts, crushed

* 1-2 tsp lemon juice, to taste (I like it tangy)

* 1 tsp green chilies, finely chopped, or to taste

* 2-3 Tbsp cilantro, finely chopped

* 1 tsp roasted cumin seed powder

* 3/4 tsp salt, or to taste

In a bowl add all the ingredients. Mix well and serve it cold

Tahini recipe:

* 1 cup sesame seeds

* 2 tbsp olive oil or sesame oil

* 1 tbsp honey

* half pinch of salt

Making:

* Roast the sesame seeds

* Blend in your food processor on high speed for one minute. Add two tablespoon of oil, honey and salt and blend for another minute until you have a smooth tahini paste

* Transfer in a glass jar and store in your fridge for up to at least one month.

Labneh recipe:

* 2 cups hung curd or Greek yogurt

* a small pinch of salt

* 1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

* 1/2 tablespoons good olive oil

* 1 tablespoon za’atar

Making —

* In a bowl, combine yogurt, salt, and lemon juice. Stir to incorporate

* Drizzle the oil over the labneh and sprinkle with za’atar

* Serve cold, with hummus and sliced vegetables and/or warm pita

Tzaziki recipe

* 1/2 cup finely grated cucumber

* 1 cup hung curd

* 1 tablespoon lemon juice

* 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

* 1 garlic clove, grated

* 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

* 1 tablespoon chopped dill

* 1 tablespoon chopped mint, optional

Making:

* Place the cucumber on a towel and gently squeeze out a bit of the excess water

* In a medium bowl, combine the cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, dill, and mint, if using. Chill until ready to use

Baba ganoush recipe:

* 1 Eggplant

* 1/2 tsp paprika

* 1 tsp garlic (minced)

* 1 tsp lemon juice

* 2 tbs Tahini Paste

* 2 tbs olive oil

* 1/2 tsp salt

* 1 tsp parsley (chopped)

Making–

* Preheat your oven 450 degrees F/ 230 degrees C for 5 mins

* Cut the eggplant/Aubergine into two halves, place on the baking tray. Sprinkle olive oil, paprika, and salt

* Roast the eggplant till it is charred

* Bring down the temperature of the eggplant, gently peel off the skin. Scoop out the flesh to a bowl

* Mash the aubergine using a fork, Add minced garlic, salt, Squeeze some lemon juice, Add homemade Tahini. Mix them well

* Drizzle some olive oil

* Sprinkle paprika and chopped parsley and serve (IANS)