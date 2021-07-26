Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, and more…

Yami Gautam’s film ‘Lost’ goes on floors

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled “Lost” has gone on floors.

Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

“Lost” is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter’s character.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, and Rahul Khanna, along with Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

Aastha Gill: Important to know what your audiences are liking

Mumbai– Singer Aastha Gill has belted out several hits along with Badshah such as ‘Buzz’, ‘Kareja kareja’, ‘DJ waley babu’ and the latest ‘Paani paani’. She has revealed as to why the rapper and her make such a hit pair among.

“Badshah is very wise that way as he knows what is going on. He reads the trends. We perform together, so that connection is there, that bond is there. After every show, we listen to world or random music and discuss what’s in, what kind of vibe people are liking these days. All that we discuss,” Aastha told IANS.

She added: “It is very important to know what your audiences are liking and we work accordingly.”

The 30-year-old singer credits her bond with the rapper for their success.

“That bond comes out very nicely when we work together,” she added.

Aastha is seen in the adventure reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11, which airs on Colors.

Sunil Grover: It is okay to be boxed

New Delhi– Star stand-up comic and actor Sunil Grover, who has tickled the funnybone of many with his witty one-liners and expressions on screen, is fine with being boxed as he sees it as acceptance and not getting limited.

“It is okay to be boxed. I am fine with it because eventually people will box you with what they see and like. Boxing also means acceptance that they accept you in a certain way so rather than it being said in a way that it is limiting, no I think it is acceptance,” Sunil told IANS.

The 43-year-old funnyman also revealed that when he was offered Vishal Bhardwaj’s comedy drama ‘Pataakha’ in 2018 he did not have anything else.

He said: “But sometimes destiny has plans for you which are beyond your control like when we talk about ‘Pataakha’ when that happened, when it was offered I did not have anything else. I was off television and it was a great offer. So, I said ‘okay, let’s do it’.”

Sunil shared that soon more work followed such as the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ and the web-series ‘Taandav’.

“They were roles which I had thought would not come my way and they started coming…Forget the roles, the mediums also have new mediums approaching…I was kind of not prepared or I had not planned,” he said.

Sunil, whose latest web-series ‘Sunflower’ was appreciated by critics and audiences alike, says he feels like a newcomer.

“And I feel like a newcomer and I feel that fresh wave of communicating with audiences and approaching new work,” he said.

Pooja Gor: Love triangles are fun as they have lot of drama

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Gor, who is known for her character of Pratigya in the show “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya”, says that the love triangle in any story is a lot of fun because it has all the elements of an entertainer.

The show has started its second season, which comes back nine years after the first season ended.

Sharing her opinion on love triangles in a show, Pooja tells IANS: “I personally feel whatever works, it works, be it a love triangle, a saas bahu drama or anything else. But we have noticeably seen that the current track is a love triangle and it is working. Because it has a lot of drama, so it’s nice and it’s different.”

The actress can’t stop praising her producer Rajan Shahi and creative producer Pearl Grey.

“Pearl is the mother shield of the show, has always been, so it’s always been amazing working with her. And I have been wanting to work with Rajan sir for a very long time, and he was aware of it since the first season of ‘Pratigya’. It never happened earlier, but when it happened we both were really happy that it’s finally happening. He’s a very good man and he has a great sense of what works and what doesn’t, and that you can see from his shows, it’s fabulous,” says the actress.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” recently saw Tina Phillip entering the show as Meera. Pooja shared that she met her on the show, and added, “She is very nice and damn sweet.”

On an ending note, when asked, what is she learning from the pandemic?

“Health is wealth, nothing else matters. The most important thing in life is health and family,” she concluded.

Ritabhari Chakraborty refutes wedding rumours

Kolkata– Bengali film actress Ritabhari Chakraborty took to social media on Monday to refute speculation about her wedding bells ringing.

Ritabhari issued a statement on Instagram saying she is not tying the knot anytime soon.

“I am not getting married anytime soon. I just recovered from two surgeries as you all know so all am focusing is on my health and all the projects I have signed to work on.

PS – No more articles or calls on this please. I am not going to talk about this,” reads her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress’ social media post comes amid unconfirmed reports speculating about a possibility of her engagement later this year and her wedding next year.

Specifications suggest that the actress might be tying the knot with her rumoured beau Tathagata Chatterjee, a psychologist by profession.

On the work front, Ritabhari’s film ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’, which released last year, received acclaim and the actress was lauded for her performance.

She also features in the situational comedy film ‘Tiki-Taka’ helmed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Reports suggest that the actress is planning to step into production soon.

Malaika, Milind, Anusha to judge ‘Supermodel Of The Year 2’

Mumbai– Bollywood personalities Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar will be seen as judges in the second season of the reality show ‘Supermodel Of The Year’.

Malaika said: “I’ve always been in awe of the grit and passion the women of today possess, and MTV Supermodel of the Year sets the foundation for these talented ladies to showcase their individuality in the most impressive form. With the first season being an absolute rollercoaster for us, the second one is sure to be a notch higher.”

The actress says the second season will be a treat for the eyes for all the fashion fanatics.

With #UnapologeticallyYou as the theme, the show has conversations around stereotypes and questions preconceived notions around an individual and their choices.

Milind shared: “Being a supermodel is all about putting your best out there and embracing all that is unabashedly you. We saw that come alive in the first season of the show and were stunned by the confidence, poise, and grace in each one of the contestants. With the dynamic world of fashion bringing in new trends and styles, it will be interesting to see how the young women of today stand out of the crowd and lead by example.”

Milind added that the stakes will be higher this season.

Anusha says she has always believed that fashion and beauty is more than just stylish outfits and a perfect face.

She shared: “It can be a powerful way to feel inspired and present the most authentic version of yourself. The best thing about fashion and beauty is that you can express yourself through your style and personality regardless of where you come from, and we strive to follow the same mantra with ‘Supermodel of the Year'”.

‘Supermodel of the Year Season 2’ is slated to premiere in August on MTV. (IANS)