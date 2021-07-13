Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and more…

Urvashi Rautela: Got help from Randeep Hooda for my ‘Inspector Avinash’ role

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has started shooting for the third schedule of “Inspector Avinash”. She has opened up about her character Poonam Mishra and says she got help from actor Randeep Hooda for the role.

“I also got significant help from Randeep Hooda for my character Poonam Mishra. He’s such an incredible actor and such a powerful force of a human being, so all I could hope for was to learn from him. I was able to learn a lot from him because everything seemed to mirror and connect itself,” Urvashi said.

She added: “In terms of the character, he should be very powerful. This also made me a better actor. I just reacted to him, listened to him, and moved with him. It’s unimaginable.”

Urvashi thanked the director Neeraj Pathak. “Also special thanks to my director Neeraj Pathak sir such a wonderful person to be directed by. The set was just filled with so much love, so much love of acting, so much love of film and camerawork, everything matters, everything is on purpose and it’s just an exhilarating place to be,” she said.

Bhumi: Need to stay super vigilant as virus hasn’t gone anywhere

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar urges citizens to be extra cautious amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. She reminds fans that they are still in the middle of the pandemic and need to be careful to avoid a fresh spike in cases.

“We need to stay super vigilant because the virus hasn’t gone anywhere. Lives are at stake constantly, so we will need to act responsibly. Each one of us has the power to contribute and help India to bounce back. Let’s do that for our country,” she said.

“We have to understand that by being careful, we are also aiding the medical fraternity who have worked every single day since March 2020. We have to understand that they too have families,” she added.

Bhumi stressed that people are putting their families at risk by being casual about the virus.

“By being conscious about our responsibilities, we will be helping the health infrastructure too,” she said, adding: “We are in the middle of the pandemic and now is not the time to put our guards down.”

Shreya Dhanwanthary’s ‘sneaker game is on point’

Mumbai– Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture post in athleisure wearing sneakers.

“When the sneaker game is on point,” wrote Shreya on her Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actress is seen posing in a white knotted shirt and red-and-white ruffled check skirt along with white sneakers.

She received compliments from her contemporaries.

Actor Sharib Hashmi wrote: “Awesommmme chee ekdum (good one).”

Actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: “Love.”

Actress Natasha Bharadwaj wrote: “Cutes.”

Actress Anjali Barot wrote: “Damn.”

Actress Aahana Kumra wrote: “So cute.”

Shreya had a pivotal role as Zoya in the web series “The Family Man”. She was also recognised for her portrayal of journalist Sucheta Dalal in the web series “Scam 1992”.

She will be seen in the upcoming film “Looop Lapeta” starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dance stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda

Mumbai– Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are mighty impressed.

“How we learn a choreography. #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja,” wrote Shanaya on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya is seen learning belly dance from celebrity belly dancer trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is seen dancing effortlessly in a brown spaghetti top and comfortable lowers. Her video clip received a lot of appreciation from friends and family.

Shanaya’s close friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote: “I got a stomach ache watching this.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan commented with a heart emoji.

Seema Khan wrote: “Yeah baby.”

Her father Sanjay Kapoor commented with a heart emoji.

For Hrithik Roshan, Tuesday is ‘My Dance Day’

Mumbai– Hrithik Roshan took to social media on Tuesday afternoon sharing an innovative dance video clip.

“On Tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason,” wrote Hrithik on Instagram.

The actor uploaded a black and white dance video in an interesting sketchy filter showing his leg moves to declare it as “Mera Dance Day” (My Dance Day), with a caption at the end of the video.

Hrithik’s Instagram was flooded with comments from industry colleagues and his fans on his dance grooves.

“Looking light af! Untouchable,” wrote actor Tiger Shroff.

Bollywood choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote: “Sir am I seeing you next Tuesday.” To which Hrithik replied: “seriously done.”

Actor Prajakta Koli wrote: “I dance for no reason everyday! Pick me”.

“Even more reasons to pick you,” replied Hrithik with a smile emoji.

Evelyn Sharma flaunts baby bump on social media

Mumbai– Actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to share a photograph flaunting her baby bump. She joked this was the first time that people were applauding a bigger belly in her photos.

Evelyn shared a photo wearing a blue dress and pink sweater placing her left hand on the baby bump.

“First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos! #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress had announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. She had shared a picture lying down with her left hand over her baby bump and had posted: “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.”

Evelyn recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low-key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress had shared the news of her wedding on social media in the first week of June. (IANS)