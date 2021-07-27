Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Jaisingh, and more…

Urvashi Rautela: I have learned Tamil fluently

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela is leaving no stones unturned for her Tamil debut film. She says she has even learned the language and shared that the yet-untitled movie will always hold a special place in her heart.

Urvashi on Monday had shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film on Instagram, where she could be seen coming out of a luxury yellow coloured sports car.

Urvashi told IANS: “This film is very special to me as it’s my Tamil debut film which is also multilingual and it’s going to be releasing in all the major languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.”

Talking about her character, Urvashi said that she will be seen essaying the role of a microbiologist.

“Additionally, I also appear in the film as an IITIAN and Microbiologist conducting a study. I am totally excited about this second schedule because this is the first time I have properly shot it in Chennai after the first schedule occurred in Himachal Pradesh,” the 27-year-old actress said.

She added: “The directors Jerald Arockiam and Joseph D sami with whom I am currently working with are truly special to me as they have supported me throughout. They have also worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajit Kumar.”

She calls the yet-untitled film as a “perfect launchpad” for her in Tamil Cinema.

“Furthermore, I have learned Tamil fluently and continue to practice it. Throughout my life, this film will always hold a special place in my heart,” she concluded.

Arjun on body transformation: Working towards bettering myself

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently opened up about his body transformation, says he is working towards bettering himself every day.

Arjun on Tuesday morning treated his fans to a then-and-now picture.

The first image features Arjun from his younger days, when he was voluptuous. In the second photograph, Arjun is seen flaunting his perfect jawline and a toned muscular physique.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha (I was obese before)…No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life.”

He added: “Those days and even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone and everyone else.”

The actor quoted his mother and said that he will always be a constant work in progress.

“My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey and you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself…every damn day,” he concluded.

Kunal Jaisingh: Important to look good, stay fit for an actor

Mumbai– Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen playing a negative character on the show ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, says it is important for actors to look good and stay fit.

He says: “It is important to look good and stay fit for an actor to have ample work in their kitty. Acting brings in such responsibility, apart from your skills you need to win hearts and impress the audience with your looks too.”

Kunal says experimenting with looks helps in not getting boxed and this is the reason why he keeps exploring new looks with different hairstyles and beard.

The actor adds: “It is fun for me to experiment with my looks by changing hairstyles to flaunting beards in different styles. I always enjoy it.”

“With a new look an actor gets assured that he will not be offered similar kinds of roles. Every time with the new look you can step in auditioning for a new character.”

For Kunal, fitness is of utmost importance.

The 31-year-old actor shared: “I didn’t spend long hours in the gym. I workout for a limited time so that I can stay in good shape. Apart from that I enjoy going for a walk and practicing yoga.”

Kunal, who started his career with ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, says it is important to remain fit as certain times there are long working hours and you have to be active all the time.

Sofia Hayat says many B’wood aspirants tricked into doing porn

Mumbai– On a day when businessman Raj Kundra, who stands accused in a pornography case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court, former “Bigg Boss” contestant Sofia Hayat said on Tuesday that it is not uncommon for Bollywood aspirants to be tricked into shooting for pornographic films by unscurpulous businessmen.

“A casting agent once said to me that there was an intimate scene and I have to show the director how well I can act for it,” recalled Hayat, who had entered “Bigg Boss 7” as a wild card entry.

“I knew this was a trick because professionals would never ask any artiste to perform such a scene. I have done two love scenes in my career, and although I am not inhibited about such scenes, it was a closed set and nobody had asked me to perform the scenes before the shoot,” she said.

Bollywood aspirants, Hayat said, should beware of such propositions. She added that pornography desensitised people from love and spoke in favour of it being treated by the courts on a par with rape.

“It switches people off love and only allows lust. Anyone selling porn is an enemy to the energy of love,” Hayat said.

Some of her professional work, she added, was screen-recorded and uploaded to apps like the one that is being investigated for Kundra’s alleged links with it. “Pornography is a violation of the rights of a woman and courts must treat it like rape,” Hayat said.

She also pointed out that a number of businessmen took advantage of young women in the film industry. Their only motivation is money — and what they did to women was the equivalent of rape, she said.

Nidhhi Agerwal’s dream comes true after being directed by Farah Khan

Mumbai– Actress Nidhhi Agerwal will soon be seen with actor Sonu Sood in a music video, directed by Farah Khan. The actress is thrilled with the opportunity of working with the choreographer-director.

The song is being shot in Punjab and will see Sonu play the character of a farmer becoming a cop.

Sharing her excitement, Nidhhi tells IANS: “I had a great time shooting for the song with Farah Ma’am and Sonu Sir. It is always a dream for any actor to be choreographed by Farah Khan but I was in for a double treat since she was directing it as well.”

For Nidhhi, being directed by Farah is also very special because it was the latter’s directorial ‘Om Shanti Om’, which nudged the “iShankarSmart” actress in the direction of acting.

“I had a blast while shooting for it, considering I watched ‘Om shanti Om’ and knew I wanted to be an actor! I can’t wait for you all to see it,” says Nidhhi.

On the movie front, Nidhhi will be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s next ‘Hari Hara Veera Malli’, and Udhaynidhi Stalin’s untitled next. (IANS)