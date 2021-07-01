Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Amol Parashar, Nikita Rawal, and more…

Sunny Leone is ‘one with the couch’

Mumbai– Sunny Leone shared a picture posing with a couch on Thursday. In the images, Sunny is dressed in powder pink sweat pants and a jacket paired with a black tube top.

“O.N.E W.I.T.H T.H.E C.O.U.C.H,” she wrote as caption.

Sunny will soon make her digital debut with “Anamika”, an action series directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The also has “Shero ” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” coming up. Her latest assignment has been hosting the reality show “Splitsvilla” along with Rannvijay Singha.

When Amol Parashar let clouds hog the limelight

Mumbai– Actor Amol Parashar, popular as Chitvan Sharma in the web series “Tripling”, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture posing against a picturesque valley.

“Photo clouds ka hai, apun foreground hai,” he wittily wrote as caption.

In the picture, the actor sits on a cemented fence against the background of a valley, with grey clouds seemingly fading into falling rain. He is casually dressed in a maroon T-shirt, blue denim shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

After “Tripling”, Parashar went on to do multiple web shows and also featured in Alankrita Shrivastava’s film “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, besides the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film “Traffic”.

The actor will next be seen in the anthology series “Feels Like Ishq”, scheduled to release on July 23. He will also be seen as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role.

Nikita Rawal pledges to donate organs: It’s my duty as a citizen of this country

Mumbai– Actress Nikita Rawal has pledged to donate her organs.

“I researched on the blind in the country and found out that India can be cured of the entire blind population in about two to three weeks if everyone donated their organs. I think it’s something that everyone should be involved in,” said the actress, who has acted in films like “Mr Hot Mr Kool”, “The Hero: Abhimanyu” and “Amma Ki Boli”.

Nikita also focussed on innumerable people in the country in need of an organ — be it eyes, kidneys or other implantables.

“Organs have no use after death and they are either going to bury the individual or burn. Organ donation can light up someone’s life or give a new lease of life. I think it’s my duty as a citizen of this country,” she said.

Nikita, who is the founder of Aastha Foundation that works towards the empowerment of underprivileged women in the Nayanagar area of Goregaon, Mumbai, also highlighted the need to get vaccinated.

“The pandemic is not yet over and let us be accountable to one another,” said the actress, reminding of the necessity to get vaccinated,” she said.

Shahid Kapoor unmasks 20 seconds of his life

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share insights of his shooting schedule in a fast-paced 20-second video.

“Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!” wrote Shahid on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers.

Shahid’s behind-the-scene video shows him on a film set, navigating in the pandemic with his face mask on.

“20 seconds of my life is over. Stop camera now. I want to go home,” says Shahid at the end of the video, wearing a black mask.

The video shows glimpses of Shahid reaching the film set, getting out of his vanity, shooting and interacting with the people on the set, and in the end getting back to his car to head home.

Shahid will make his digital debut with a web series directed by Raj and DK of “The Family Man” fame. He will next be seen in the film “Jersey”, also featuring his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Rasika Dugal shares ‘smiles and scowls of shootlife’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal on Thursday shared the “smiles and scowls of shootlife” on Instagram.

Rasika to Instagram and posted a set of pictures where she is seen smiling in some and sporting a serious look in other images.

“The smiles and scowls of shootlife… Package deal!” Rasika captioned the images.

Speaking about her work, Rasika was recently seen in season two of “Out Of Love”, directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli.

The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”. (IANS)